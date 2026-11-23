As we're tracking the best SSD deals in real-time leading up to Black Friday, we occasionally come across a drive that's too good to leave for our general roundup. Such is the case here with the Team Group T-Force G50 Evo in its 4TB capacity, which is on sale for $399.99 ahead of the weekend. At just $0.10 per GB, it's easily one of the best deals on a high-capacity SSD we've seen in months.

SSDs are expensive across the board right now, but they're especially expensive if you're after a high-capacity model. Although we have seen more reasonable pricing out of 1TB and 2TB models, 4TB and 8TB SSDs range anywhere from $500 to well over $1,000 (some are even listed as high as $2,000).

At just $0.10 per GB, this 4TB T-Force drive clocks in at the same price as many 1TB and 2TB models. For context, the next cheapest 4TB drive we could find is $0.12 / GB, and many reach above $0.15 per GB.

This is an entry-level PCIe 4.0 drive that advertises sequential read speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 4,700 MB/s. It includes SLC caching, and although it isn't the fastest PCIe 4.0 drive, it more than makes up for speed in its price and capacity.

In many instances, such as gaming, you're unlikely to notice much of a difference compared to a pricier PCIe 5.0 drive. Even at these speeds, the T-Force G50 is more than capable of complex modern streaming systems, as well as Microsoft's DirectStorage.

If you're trying to pick up an SSD as a cache for your video editor, or a similarly latency-intensive scenario, a PCIe 5.0 drive is still the way to go. You can find sales on those drive in our SSD price index.

For maximum capacity, however, don't miss the T-Force G50 Evo 4TB at $399.99.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.