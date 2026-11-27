At a time of ridiculously high storage prices, especially on SSDs, any kind of deal is a welcome sight. At Newegg, you can pick up this 2TB Silicon Power P34A60 M.2 NVMe SSD for $209.99, which works out to just 10 cents per GB, an astonishing price in the current climate.

This Silicon Power SSD is a PCIe NVMe m.2 SSD with Gen 3 x 4 bandwidth. The drive performs at speeds of up to 2,200 MB/s read and 1,600 MB/s write. For a budget drive with a DRAM-less design, it's more than fast enough to use as a game drive for your Steam library.

We reviewed the Silicon Power P34A60 and ran it through our suite of benchmarking tests. As you can see from the table below, this Gen 3 SSD puts in solid performance against the competition when testing load speeds in Final Fantasy XIV.

This budget drive doesn't have the raw transfer speeds of a faster Gen 4 or Gen 5 SSD, but for pure gaming, the speed of the 2TB drive is more than capable. It's an excellent deal for the price, against the backdrop of the current high storage and component pricing.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Silicon Power lists the P34A60 with an endurance of 2,000,000 MBTF hours. If you're interested in more SSD deals, then check out our list of the best Black Friday SSD deals.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.