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We tested the RAM-saving storage tech in Gears of War: E-Day — up to 3.7 GB/s of SSD streaming speed saves several gigabytes of system RAM usage

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Fast SSD leads to lower RAM requirements and smoother gameplay.

Gears of War: E-Day
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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Gears of War: E-Day delivers an impressive visual and technical showcase. The game brings together several advanced graphics technologies, including Unreal Engine 5’s Nanite and Lumen, MegaLights, and RTX Mega Geometry for more accurate ray-traced shadows and reflections, alongside a range of upscaling and frame generation technologies.

However, today we’re focusing on a less-discussed technology that plays an equally important role in bringing this visually rich, densely detailed world to systems with more limited hardware resources: storage technology designed to reduce RAM usage.

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Dan Mateescu
Dan Mateescu
Contributor

Dan Mateescu is a PC enthusiast with many years of experience benchmarking PC hardware. In 2021, he started his own YouTube channel called 'Compusemble' where he benchmarks hardware in video games and the latest tech demos.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • quorm
    It's interesting, but unless you happen to have 2gb less ram than the game wants, there doesn't seem to be a point.
    Reply
  • Arkitekt78
    Congratulations. You improved a game nobody is playing.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    So, you've reinvented the swap drive?
    Reply
  • salgado18
    Nice tech. But maybe they should have also used up more RAM too (with 64GB available, it only uses 28GB).
    That said, graphics versus speed is a matter of taste. Some people would accept hickups far better than a low-res texture. It should be configurable by the user.
    Reply