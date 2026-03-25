Start your AM5 build off right with an incredible deal on a Ryzen 9 9900X processor — get $185 off and walk away with the centerpiece of your new or upgraded PC for only $314.99, an all-time low

Amazon’s Spring Sale is offering amazing deals across a wide range of items, including gaming PCs, GPUs, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and more. Today, we found a spectacular deal on a very good processor in the Ryzen 9 9900X (12 cores/24 threads), the same one we use for our motherboard reviews. While it’s not an X3D chip, as you can see from the benchmarks below, it not only excels in daily tasks and other multi-core operations, but proves it’s a competent gamer as well. And with an all-time low price of $314.99 (a whopping $185 off retail), it’s arguably one of the best processor deals available right now. And if this processor is out of your budget, the Ryzen 7 9700X (8 cores/16 threads) at $264.99 is also an inexpensive way into the AM5 platform.

Although we didn’t review AMD’s Ryzen 9 9900X, we know the non-X3D chips, like its big brother, the Ryzen 9 9950X, built on the same technology, were generally well received by our reviewer and the public alike. Its strong multicore and single-threaded performance, native AVX-512 support, and backward compatibility with AM5 motherboards make this CPU an excellent choice for someone who uses their PC for more than just gaming and can make use of the additional cores and threads.

The Ryzen 9 9900X is a 12-core, 24-thread processor built on TSMC’s 4nm FinFET process (6nm for the I/O die) with a base clock of 4.4 GHz and boost up to 5.6 GHz. It has a TDP of 120W and is relatively easy to manage the thermals, even when overclocking the fully unlocked processor. While overclocking isn’t what it used to be, you can still squeeze out a couple of hundred more MHz, and sometimes you can get there even when lowering the voltage. In short, there’s a lot of performance out of the box, and even a bit more headroom left if you want to overclock.

Save 37% ($184.01) AMD Ryzen 9 9900X: was $499 now $314.99 at Amazon All-time low price Start your AM5 build, or upgrade, on the right foot with this great deal on AMD's Ryzen 9 9900X processor. The 12-core/24-thread CPU board excellent multi-threading capability for efficient productivity, and plays games well, too. Get it before the deal dries up!

Unfortunately, we didn’t review this specific 9000-series CPU, but it is used in our motherboard reviews. Below, you can see it's a high-performing chip across a wide range of PC functions. This includes office productivity, encoding/decoding, rendering, and, of course, gaming. You can see in benchmarks like Cinebench (rendering) the extra cores and threads shine, while in other tests, the single-threaded capability also shows its mettle.