Cancelled Blu-Ray recorder production leads to flood of orders for Panasonic after rivals exit market — last supplier standing apologizes for delays as firm inundated with orders

Panasonic is struggling to keep up with orders for its flagship Blu-ray recorder system in Japan. Supplies of its DMR-ZR1 Blu-ray Disc recorder are so hard to come by that the firm felt it was necessary to make an official statement and publicly apologize for the shortage (from our understanding of a machine translation). As the ‘last supplier standing’ in the market, it is probably safe to say that Panasonic is now enjoying being the sole beneficiary of what will likely be a dead cat bounce.

The Panasonic news bulletin is titled “Notice and apology regarding the supply of ‘4K DIGA ZR1’ products." In the ensuing blurb, it states that “We have received far more orders than we expected for the Blu-ray Disc recorder DMR-ZR1." Fair enough. However, folks aren’t just asked to wait patiently; Panasonic promises it will “strengthen our production system.” It later clarifies (according to our translation) that it “will increase production and make every effort to deliver products as soon as possible.”

We’d hope that the pledges to strengthen and increase production don’t mean further capital investment by Panasonic. Hopefully, it can find ways to ramp up the number of units produced using the equipment it already has – augmented with more, longer shifts by operators, perhaps. Or it could divert capacity from less popular Blu-ray devices in its lineup. Investing in more new, specialized Blu-ray production machinery would not seem wise in support of this sadly dying format.

Article continues below