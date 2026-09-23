China's YMTC wins patent battle against Micron in ongoing 3-year legal war over memory patents — new injunctions could restrict Micron's supply into Germany

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Micron continues to deny any wrongdoing and has appealed the ruling.

Micron Building
(Image credit: Getty Images / Bloomberg)

A court in Germany has granted court injunctions against Micron, marking a win for YMTC on the European/German front in the 3-year legal war between the two companies over memory technology patents.

According to a Digitimes report, the court ruled on Sept. 18 that Micron did infringe YMTC’s 3D NAND technology patents in two instances. The injunctions could restrict Micron’s supply in Germany and impact the broader European NAND market. Micron said it disagreed with the court ruling and has already filed an appeal. It is also challenging the validity of the related patents in separate legal cases across various countries.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
News Contributor

Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • MMcFly
    Oh no! Germany might experience a RAM shortage! Oh, wait...
    Reply
  • Kicapan07
    Karma sure is something eh Micron? Go YMTC!
    Reply
  • Alastor01
    How the tables have turned... A Chinese company suing? Over a patent nevertheless?
    Reply
  • SpicyLlama
    IP theft and patent trolling, next they'll send citizens abroad to rob museums... Oh, wait.
    Reply
  • SkyBill40
    Alastor01 said:
    How the tables have turned... A Chinese company suing? Over a patent nevertheless?
    There's a certain measure of irony in that, right?
    Reply