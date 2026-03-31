Grab an SSD or HDD upgrade for World Backup Day 2026 to keep your files safe, with 1TB drives starting from $109 — beat the AI-fueled storage price hikes with these savings on internal and external drives, enclosures, and accessories

Tuesday, March 31 2026, is World Backup Day. It's an important reminder for everyone, from tech enthusiasts to technophobes, of the importance of keeping your most precious data safe and secure. Losing your important documents or irreplaceable photos isn't something you have to accept if you have a copy backed up, safe and sound.

This is a chance to remind yourself of the storage tools and solutions that are available to you. From speedy SSDs to high-capacity hard drives, from USB drives to drive cloning tools and enclosures, you'll need to make sure your backup toolbox is well armed and ready for use.

Storage deals at Amazon

Storage deals at Best Buy

SSDs and HDDs at B&H Photo (Ends Wednesday)

A few sales have trickled through ahead of the event, and we're hopeful to see more big discounts on the big day. Until then, the big tech retailers, including Amazon, Newegg, Walmart, and Best Buy, have cut a few prices on drives and accessories if your backup sale is running a little lax. The cheapest 1TB SSD with Gen 4 speeds you can buy right now is this 1TB Kingston drive for just $109.99 right now, or on the other end of the scale, a Seagate Ironwolf Pro 16TB HDD for your NAS is down to just $369.99.

We've put together some of the best storage deals below and grouped them for you. Obviously, the elephant in the room is those NAND flash price increases caused by the boom in AI. While the deals this year aren't as great as the last, there are still options available, if you know where to look, and we've listed them below.

SSD and HDD Deals

Save 49% ($106) Kingston NV3 1TB: was $215.99 now $109.99 at BHPhoto This Kingston NV3 SSD is the cheapest 1TB SSD with Gen 4 speeds that you can buy right now. Our Kingston NV3 review showed that this drive delivers decent performance for its price, but given the AI boom, you won't find anything with these speeds at a better price right now. Read more Read less ▼

Save 13% ($54) Seagate Ironwolf Pro 16TB 3.5": was $423.99 now $369.99 at Newegg This 160TB Internal NAS HDD from Seagate has a SATAIII 6 Gb/s interface and spins at 7,200 RPM. Built for 24/7 operation, the IronWolf Pro is the perfect drive for reliability, and perfect for sustained use. Few drives are as formidable as this. Read more Read less ▼

Network Attached Storage Deals