Sony released the first CD audio player on this day in 1982 — player cost $3,700 when adjusted for inflation, but it would be another decade before the CD-ROM-driven multimedia PC era began

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The Sony CDP-101 cost around $1,060 at today’s exchange rate, or around $3,700 adjusted for inflation.

Sony CDP-101
(Image credit: Atreyu on Wikipedia)

Sony launched the world’s first CD player on this day in 1982, kickstarting the compact disc digital audio era. The Sony CDP-101 was released to consumers in Japan, priced at JPY 168,000. That converts to $1,060 at today’s exchange rate, and is about $3,700 adjusted for inflation. CD players were meant to be a worldwide launch on October 1, 1982, but tech partner Philips didn’t have its CD100 ready, so Sony agreed to limit this initial event launch to Japan. Six months later, U.S. and European consumers would get their chance to buy a CD player, starting March 1983.

As for this first CD player hardware release for consumers from Sony. It wasn’t perfect, of course, and Wikipedia points out one particular limitation of the CDP-101: It had just one DAC for both left and right audio channels due to the high cost of these converters. Without sample-and-hold circuitry, this meant the stereo channels were approximately 11 μs out of sync.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
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Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.