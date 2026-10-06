The Swiss army knife of USB docking DVD drives is on sale, also available with built-in M.2 SSD slot or SATA hard drive dock — $28 for DVD writer and hub, $33 gets an added SATA dock, or pay $39 for the M.2 version

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Several essential peripherals-in-1 for media hoarders.

Swiss Army knife of external DVD drives
(Image credit: Amazon)
Suideck CD/DVD burner with USB Hub and M.2 Dock
Save 20% ($10)
Suideck CD/DVD burner with USB Hub and M.2 Dock: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

Now with M.2 NVMe SSD dock!

The most expensive of the bunch, this optical CD/DVD writer from SUIDEK upgrades the SATA dock to an M.2 NVMe SSD dock, but keeps the SD card reader, USB-A, and USB-C hub.

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With desktops and laptops now almost certain to eschew an optical drive in 2026, keeping a USB optical drive and docking solution around will help you retain access to your collection of old software and media for years and PC generations to come. With this in mind, we've spotted a few flexible solutions on sale at Amazon that have wacky and seriously useful, yet odd, features that we just have to share:

The External CD/DVD Drive for Laptop, DVD Player for Laptop, 8 in 1 USB 3.0 Ultra-Slim Portable at $28.79.

The External CD DVD Drive, Portable CD DVD Driver +/-RW Burner with 2.5-inch SATA, SD Card Reader and USB A Type C 2.0 Hub at just $33.83. This model adds the convenience of a SATA drive dock to the equation.

There's also an External SUIDEK portable CD/DVD burner with USB hub and M.2 NVMe Dock for $39.99; this model swaps the SATA dock for an M.2 NVMe SSD dock, if you prefer.

SUIDECK Ultra Slim External CD/DVD drive (8 in 1 USB 3.0 Hub)
Save 20% ($7.20)
SUIDECK Ultra Slim External CD/DVD drive (8 in 1 USB 3.0 Hub): was $35.99 now $28.79 at Amazon

It was already cheap!

SUIDECK's portable USB connected optical and media reader peripheral also has USB HUB functionality. This has you covered for all sorts of old CDs, DVDs, and flash cards you might have in the back of your tech cabinets.

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SUIDECK External CD/DVD DVD +/-RW Burner, Card Reader, and USB Hub
Save 15% ($6.11)
SUIDECK External CD/DVD DVD +/-RW Burner, Card Reader, and USB Hub: was $39.94 now $33.83 at Amazon

A Swiss Army knife of media access?

This SUIDECK USB attached drive and dock adds flexibility with SATA drive docking. It is only about $5 more expensive than the drive without SATA.

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Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.