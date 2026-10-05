Take $40 off the blistering Ryzen 7 9800X3D and get two freebies — just $429 buys one of the fastest gaming processors around with a free MSI 240mm AIO and a game

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Newegg drops the price on the Ryzen 7 9800X3D to $429 and includes two free gifts

9800x3d lead image
(Image credit: Future)

Over the past several months, we’ve been stuck in the murky depths of the AIpocalypse and have been hit with sky-high prices on RAM, storage, and graphics cards. Luckily, processor prices haven’t really changed, but finding a decent deal that isn’t bundled with multiple items you may not need was tough at times. Today we found a solid discount on AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D for only $429 with promo code FTT7668, and it’s not in a bundle! That’s right, you can upgrade from your older or non-X3D AM5 processor to the latest and greatest for gaming without buying extra parts. And while it’s not quite at the all-time low, Newegg throws in two gifts: a 240mm MSI Coreliquid A13 AIO ($69 value) and an AMD Onimusha Game Bundle ($69 value) to sweeten the deal.

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D
free msi mag coreliquid a13 240mm aio and AMD Onimusha game
Save $68.49
AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $497.49 now $429 at Newegg

While it's not quite at the all-time low price, you can get AMD's awesome 9800X3D for only $429 (promo code FTTF7668) along with a free 240mm AIO and AMD Onimusha game. The 9850X3D is also on sale (promo code FTTF7669).

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.