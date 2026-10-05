Take $40 off the blistering Ryzen 7 9800X3D and get two freebies — just $429 buys one of the fastest gaming processors around with a free MSI 240mm AIO and a game

Over the past several months, we’ve been stuck in the murky depths of the AIpocalypse and have been hit with sky-high prices on RAM, storage, and graphics cards. Luckily, processor prices haven’t really changed, but finding a decent deal that isn’t bundled with multiple items you may not need was tough at times. Today we found a solid discount on AMD’s Ryzen 7 9800X3D for only $429 with promo code FTT7668, and it’s not in a bundle! That’s right, you can upgrade from your older or non-X3D AM5 processor to the latest and greatest for gaming without buying extra parts. And while it’s not quite at the all-time low, Newegg throws in two gifts: a 240mm MSI Coreliquid A13 AIO ($69 value) and an AMD Onimusha Game Bundle ($69 value) to sweeten the deal.

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D is an 8-core/16-thread Zen5-based processor with a base clock of 4.6 GHz and a max boost of 5.2 GHz, which is plenty of speed for any task. The X3D variant's 96MB of L3 cache helps with gaming (among other things), making it one of the fastest gaming CPUs we tested . While it excels in games, it also performs well for just about anything else you can throw at it. The charts below show how it and the other processors on sale perform.

free msi mag coreliquid a13 240mm aio and AMD Onimusha game Save $68.49 AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $497.49 now $429 at Newegg While it's not quite at the all-time low price, you can get AMD's awesome 9800X3D for only $429 (promo code FTTF7668) along with a free 240mm AIO and AMD Onimusha game. The 9850X3D is also on sale (promo code FTTF7669).

Newegg also has the newer, slightly faster Ryzen 7 9850X3D on sale for $469 with promo code FTTF7669, and it also offers the same gifts as the 9800X3D. In fact, there are a couple of deals on AMD X3D processors, some better than others. If you need more cores and threads for heavier workflows, the 9950X3D ($699) and 9850X3D2 ($899) 16-core/32-thread chips don’t offer a discount, but the free 240mm AIO and AMD game do carry over like the others and can offer a bit of relief if you need a cooler and want a free game.