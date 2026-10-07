The Logitech G29 racing wheel and pedal set with real force feedback is back on sale with steep 37% discount — get a start to a racing sim for $190

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This entry-level racing wheel has stood the test of time for good reason.

racing wheel prime day
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Logitech's entry-level G29 racing wheel and pedal set is on sale for 37% off at Amazon right now, bringing its $299.99 list price down to just $189.98. Although the set frequently goes on sale, it usually sells for above $200, and otherwise, for its list price of $300. This isn't the lowest the set has dropped (it dropped to $170 before), but it's close.

Logitech G Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals
Save 37% ($110.01)
Logitech G Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel and Floor Pedals: was $299.99 now $189.98 at Amazon

The Logitech G29 racing wheel and pedals works with PC and Mac, and there are specific versions for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • JaceS
    Another lazy( alsosponsored) article. F1 cars have no where near 900 degrees of steering rotation, like not even close....
    Reply