The Logitech G29 racing wheel and pedal set with real force feedback is back on sale with steep 37% discount — get a start to a racing sim for $190

Logitech's entry-level G29 racing wheel and pedal set is on sale for 37% off at Amazon right now, bringing its $299.99 list price down to just $189.98. Although the set frequently goes on sale, it usually sells for above $200, and otherwise, for its list price of $300. This isn't the lowest the set has dropped (it dropped to $170 before), but it's close.

It's a basic wheel and pedal set that's perfect for a beginner racing sim. The wheel includes real force feedback along with a 900-degree rotation (like an F1 car), and the nonlinear pads are customizable for an accurate braking feel. The G29 is the PlayStation version of Logitech's entry-level racing wheel; however, the Xbox-branded G920 is on sale, as well. Both work on PC and Mac.

Logitech's G29 has been around for more than a decade, and it's still a popular entry-level choice today. The wheel and pedal kit is enough to get you started with an adjustable desk mount, but Logitech has built up an ecosystem of racing sim accessories that you can use to expand the G29, as well, some of which are on sale.

The Logitech G Driving Force Shifter, for example, is down to an annual-low price of $39.98, giving you a realistic, H-pattern shifter alongside your wheel and pedals. If you need somewhere to mount everything, the Marada racing sim cockpit is on sale as well. It supports the G29 ecosystem, and it's 15% off on Amazon right now.

If you have more cash to spare and are gunning for a premium racing sim experience, Logitech's direct drive RS series peripherals are on sale, as well. The direct drive RS50 wheel is 21% off, as are the RS racing pedals and RS shifter.

More Prime Big Deal Days Tech Deals

Best Tech and PC deals | Best gaming PC deals | Best RAM combo deals | Best 3D printer deals | Best RAM deals | Best gaming laptop deals | Best monitor deals | Best Wi-Fi Router deals | Best GPU deals | Best SSD deals | Best hard drive HDD deals | Best CPU deals | Best gaming chair deals | Best PC building tool deals | Best PC peripherals deals | Best filament and resin deals | Best motherboard deals | Best CPU cooler deals | Best PC case deals | Best Dell and Alienware deals | Best USB charger deals | Best gaming and productivity laptop deals under $1,000 | Best laptop PC deals



Also, you can join the Tom's Hardware deals Discord for up-to-the-minute hardware deals.