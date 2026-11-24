The DRAM and NAND shortages have driven SSD prices through the roof, but we've still managed to track down some of the best Black Friday SSD deals around. There are several 1TB and 2TB NVMe SSDs on sale — by far the most popular capacities — for less than $0.15 per GB from brands like MSI, Adata, Biwin, and Kingston. Normally, we're using price per GB as our north star here to make sure you're getting the best value for the drive you pick up.

All of the drives we've rounded up here are PCIe 4.0 SSDs, and they range in performance. Short of one exception for the 1TB and 2TB capacities, these are DRAM-less SSDs. Naturally, SSDs with a DRAM cache are more expensive. There are good deals on high-end drives like the Samsung 9100 Pro 2TB at 49% off, but we're focused on value options here. If you need more capacity, the T-Force G50 Evo 4TB at $399 is the best deal we've found.

A couple of the drives here are cheaper than when we reviewed them, in some cases a few years ago before the SSD pricing crisis took hold. Things are starting to turn in a positive direction with some of these discounts, though we still have a long way to go before we reach early 2025 pricing.

Save $54 Biwin Black Opal NV7400 2TB: was $299.99 now $245.99 at Amazon The Biwin Black Opal NV7400 is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with maximum read speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s, and maximum write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s. Read more Read less ▼

Save $27 Biwin Black Opal NV7400 1TB: was $174.99 now $147.99 at Amazon The Biwin Black Opal NV7400 is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD with maximum read speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s, and maximum write speeds of up to 6,500 MB/s. Read more Read less ▼

The headline deal is on the Biwin Black Opal NV7400, in both 1TB and 2TB capacities. It's a DRAM-less SSD, but it still boasts sequential reads/writes of up to 7,400 MB/s and 6,500 MB/s, respectively, and random reads/writes of 1,000K IOPS and 900K IOPS. It also comes with a generous five-year warranty and an endurance rating of 1PBW per TB of capacity.

We found that the drive was a solid all-around performer in our Biwin Black Opal NV7400 review. Prices on SSDs have continued to rise since we reviewed the NV7400 in January, but with current sales, the price on both the 1TB and 2TB versions of the NV7400 is still less than when we reviewed the drive.

If you're looking for the cheapest 1TB NVMe SSD on Black Friday, the Kingston NV3 has the NV7400 beat out by $8. Both the 1TB and 2TB capacities are on sale, though the 1TB discount is the sweetheart deal right now. It too is a DRAM-less drive, and it comes with lower-rated specs than the NV7400 at 5,000 MB/s and 3,000 MB/s sequential reads and writes, and an endurance rating of 320 TBW for the 1TB capacity.

Save 35% ($76) Kingston NV3 1TB: was $215.99 now $139.99 at Amazon The Kingston NV3 is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that sports sequential read speeds of up to 6,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 4,000 MB/s. Read more Read less ▼

Kingston's budget drives like the NV3 use somewhat of a grab bag approach to components, swapping out the controller and flash for whatever's available at the time. Compared to prior generations, the NV3 has stronger constraints to keep performance relatively comparable across different internal components. However, there can still be differences, as you can read about in our Kingston NV3 review.

Save $50 MSI Spatium M470 Pro 2TB: was $319.99 now $269.99 at Newegg The MSI Spatium M470 Pro is a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD that supports sequential read speeds of up to 6,000 MB/s and sequential write speeds of up to 5,000 MB/s.



$50 off w/ promo code BFF586 Read more Read less ▼

If you're looking for a drive that has a DRAM cache, you can save $50 on the 2TB MSI Spatium M470 Pro. The drive has 1GB of DDR4 per TB, 5,000 MB/s and 4,400 MB/s sequential read and write speeds, and 600,000 IOPS for random read/write performance. It also comes with a large 3,300 TBW endurance rating for the 2TB capacity, along with a five-year warranty.

The 2TB is actually $30 less than the list price when we reviewed it more than four years ago; check out our full MSI Spatium M470 review. Granted, PCIe 4.0 drives were more expensive four years ago than they were two years ago, but it's still a positive pricing move given how expensive SSDs have become.

Rounding out the deals is the Adata Legend 860 1TB, which is an older PCIe 4.0 rated for 6,000 MB/s and 5,000 MB/s sequential read/write performance. It squarely clocks in at $0.15 per GB, and it's just $10 more expensive than the NV3 for the same capacity.

It's a DRAM-less drive, instead leveraging SLC caching and HMB, but it comes with a five-year warranty and a respectable 640 TBW endurance rating for the 1TB capacity.

More Black Friday Tech Deals

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.