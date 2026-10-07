The remarkable $12 flashlight every PC builder wishes they bought sooner is now 40% off — Olight lights up the dark corners of any DIY project

Even the smallest, and sometimes the cheapest, tools can change your life, especially if you build a lot of PCs or often work in dark places. The Olight imini 2, a keychain-sized rechargeable flashlight that you can charge by plugging its built-in USB-A into any compatible port, could be the companion you did not know you needed. Right now, at 40% off, the Olight imini 2 is selling for $11.99, just $2 above its all-time low.

The imini 2 has a footprint of just 2.17 x 0.59 inches, so it is right up the alley of a typical USB pendrive or a tube of chapstick. It weighs only 0.69 ounces, which makes the imini 2 a great addition to your keychain. Its compact size fits comfortably in even the smallest hands. The aluminum alloy body lets the imini 2 withstand drops from up to five feet, and the IPX6 rating means you will not have to worry about the flashlight getting wet from water splashes or rain.

While some may argue you can always use your smartphone's flashlight, it is not always practical to hold a bulky device while installing a CPU cooler or screwing the motherboard into the case. The imini 2 is so small that it fits in the tightest spaces, even in SFF cases, and provides adequate illumination. Additionally, the magnetic base lets it attach to metal surfaces for hands-free lighting, such as a computer case, a car hood, a fuse box, or other metal objects.

Save 40% ($8) Olight imini 2: was $19.99 now $11.99 at Amazon The imini 2 is a handy little flashlight that easily attaches to your keychain. Built to last and bright enough to be reliable, you will never want to leave the house without it.

The imini 2 may be minuscule, but it packs a powerful punch. With 50 lumens, 115 candela of output, and a wide 80-degree beam angle to about 23 yards, it is more of a floodlight than a flashlight. Nonetheless, it easily lights your workspace, whether you are building a PC, searching a dark closet, or walking down a dimly lit hallway. The iMini 2 has no buttons, preventing accidental turn-ons. Instead, detach the flashlight from the magnetic cap, and it is ready to go.

Powered by a 10180 lithium battery with an 80 mAh capacity, the imini 2 delivers up to 60 hours of continuous use on a single charge. Charging is effortless, too, thanks to the built-in USB plug that connects directly to your laptop, power bank, or wall charger. This design is convenient because you do not have to carry a cable, and you can top up the battery anywhere, anytime. Plus, the USB plug is rated for 10,000 cycles, so it will not die on you.

For the price of a burrito at Chipotle, the imini 2 is one of those gadgets that you will not regret. If you have an extra $11.99 to spend on Amazon's Big Deals, it will be a good choice.