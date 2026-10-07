The remarkable $12 flashlight every PC builder wishes they bought sooner is now 40% off — Olight lights up the dark corners of any DIY project

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Never reach for your smartphone or a chunky flashlight ever again

Olight imini 2
(Image credit: Olight)

Even the smallest, and sometimes the cheapest, tools can change your life, especially if you build a lot of PCs or often work in dark places. The Olight imini 2, a keychain-sized rechargeable flashlight that you can charge by plugging its built-in USB-A into any compatible port, could be the companion you did not know you needed. Right now, at 40% off, the Olight imini 2 is selling for $11.99, just $2 above its all-time low.

Olight imini 2
Save 40% ($8)
Olight imini 2: was $19.99 now $11.99 at Amazon

The imini 2 is a handy little flashlight that easily attaches to your keychain. Built to last and bright enough to be reliable, you will never want to leave the house without it.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.