Noctua brings space-grade carbon nanotube thermal pad to AMD AM5 and AM4 processors — promises years of maintenance-free performance for $24.95

Austrian cooling outfit Noctua is officially rolling its new NT-CP1 AM5/4 Carbice carbon nanotube thermal pad for AMD AM4 and AM5 processors into the retail market. After announcing its partnership with advanced nanotechnology company Carbice back in June 2026, the premium thermal pad can now be purchased for $24.95 in the US and €24.95 in the European region.

Conventional thermal pastes and most thermal pads gradually lose performance over time due to pump-out, delamination, cracking, and other forms of degradation. However, Noctua says that its new NT-CP1 thermal pad takes a different approach. It makes use of Carbice's vertically-aligned carbon nanotube technology, originally developed for high thermal reliability in aerospace systems. The carbon nanotubes gradually conform to microscopic imperfections of a CPU’s IHS over hundreds to thousands of thermal cycles.

This allows heat transfer performance to improve during the initial activation period rather than gradually deteriorating. The thermal pad can also maintain stable, maintenance-free performance for years once the initial activation phase is complete. Thus, making it a suitable option for users who want consistent thermal performance without having to periodically replace degraded thermal paste.

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"Carbice pads offer a unique combination of ultimate performance stability and convenient installation. This makes the NT-CP1 the perfect choice for everyone who’s looking for a thermal pad that’s super easy to apply and never needs to be replaced," said Noctua CEO Roland Mossig in a press note.

Unlike conventional carbon or graphite-based thermal pads, which can be brittle, slippery, and electrically conductive, the NT-CP1 features an aluminum backbone sandwiched between layers of carbon nanotubes. The surface is also protected by a nanoscale polymer coating, which Noctua says makes the pad more robust, easier to handle, and less likely to move during installation. The company recommends a simple peel, press, and peel installation process, while the slightly tacky coating helps keep the pad in place and offers electrical insulation as long as the polymer layer remains intact.

With an ultra-thin 90µm profile and precut 33x33mm size, the thermal pad fits both AM5 and AM4 socket processors. Noctua also highlights its manufacturing process, noting that the pad is produced in the US using recycled aluminum and waste carbon gas to grow the carbon nanotubes. The company claims that its manufacturing process is more energy-efficient compared to conventional graphite and graphene-based pads, while the aluminum structure allows the product to be recycled through standard aluminum recycling channels.

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