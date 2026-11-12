Noctua brings space-grade carbon nanotube thermal pad to AMD AM5 and AM4 processors — promises years of maintenance-free performance for $24.95

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Designed to last for years.

The Noctua NT-CP1 AM5/4 Carbice carbon nanotube thermal pad
(Image credit: Noctua)
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Austrian cooling outfit Noctua is officially rolling its new NT-CP1 AM5/4 Carbice carbon nanotube thermal pad for AMD AM4 and AM5 processors into the retail market. After announcing its partnership with advanced nanotechnology company Carbice back in June 2026, the premium thermal pad can now be purchased for $24.95 in the US and €24.95 in the European region.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Faiakes
    Price?
    Performance.
    Reply
  • dwd999
    I'll wait for igor'sLAB to compare it to Thermal Grizzly's PTM Pro sheet.
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    Faiakes said:
    Price?
    Performance.
    Eh, it's in the headline and the article itself!
    Reply
  • Roland Of Gilead
    I'm interested to know the performance of it too. W/mk style. A data point and all that jazz!
    Reply