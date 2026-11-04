Thermal Grizzly launches PhaseSheet PTM Pro with improved thermal conductivity — new thermal pad promises easier installation and better cooling performance

Thermal Grizzly has announced the PhaseSheet PTM Pro, an improved version of its popular phase-changing thermal pad. According to the manufacturer, the new thermal pad offers increased thermal conductivity alongside a redesigned carrier film that makes the PhaseSheet PTM Pro easier to handle and install. While this may seem like a relatively minor change, the new carrier film is designed to peel away more easily from both sides, reducing the risk of tearing the sheet during installation.

Like the original PhaseSheet PTM, the Pro version uses a phase-changing material that alters its physical properties depending on the temperature. At room temperature, the sheet remains solid, much like a conventional thermal pad. However, at temperatures above 45°C, the material transitions into a very low-viscosity liquid that behaves similarly to thermal paste.

This phase-changing behavior helps minimize the pump-out effect commonly associated with traditional thermal paste. Pump-out occurs when thermal paste gradually moves out from between a heatsink and a GPU die or CPU IHS due to repeated thermal expansion and contraction of the contacting surfaces. Over time, this can reduce the amount of thermal paste covering the contact area and potentially degrade cooling performance.

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(Image credit: Thermal Grizzly)

The PhaseSheet PTM Pro is also reusable and electrically non-conductive, meaning it can be safely used on components without an IHS, including mobile CPUs, GPUs, and other internal components such as memory and storage. According to a performance graph shared by Thermal Grizzly, the new PhaseSheet PTM Pro outperforms several popular thermal pastes and thermal pads in controlled testing. Using a 30 x 30mm contact area, 300N of mounting force (48 PSI), and a 240W heat load, the PhaseSheet PTM Pro recorded a temperature difference of 5.83°C, the lowest among all the tested materials. This puts it ahead of the KryoSheet (6.13°C), Duronaut Pro (6.29°C), and the original PhaseSheet PTM (6.36°C).

The PhaseSheet PTM Pro can be purchased through Thermal Grizzly's website for $23.28 per 40 x 40mm sheet. That's considerably more expensive than the original PhaseSheet PTM, which costs $13.92 for a larger 50 x 40mm sheet.

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