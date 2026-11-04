Thermal Grizzly launches PhaseSheet PTM Pro with improved thermal conductivity — new thermal pad promises easier installation and better cooling performance

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Easier installation and improved thermal conductivity.

The new Thermal Grizzly PhaseSheet PTM Pro phase changing thermal pad
(Image credit: Thermal Grizzly)
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Thermal Grizzly has announced the PhaseSheet PTM Pro, an improved version of its popular phase-changing thermal pad. According to the manufacturer, the new thermal pad offers increased thermal conductivity alongside a redesigned carrier film that makes the PhaseSheet PTM Pro easier to handle and install. While this may seem like a relatively minor change, the new carrier film is designed to peel away more easily from both sides, reducing the risk of tearing the sheet during installation.

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Rand0m_Guy
    That's a very large improvement, too big that I dont trust it and going to wait for 3rd party tests.
    Reply
  • gggplaya
    Rand0m_Guy said:
    That's a very large improvement, too big that I dont trust it and going to wait for 3rd party tests.

    These sheets work better than paste when the heatspreader and heatsink has not been perfectly lapped flat. I've fixed a few video cards with the original version.

    I was so impressed that I stopped using thermal paste. I use these on my laptops and desktop cpu's now too.

    I don't know if this chart is 100% true or biased, but these PTM sheets are the way to go with any build now.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    Rand0m_Guy said:
    too big that I dont trust it and going to wait for 3rd party tests.
    normally yes, however Roman generally doesn't lie about the products he makes and sells (as he knows they will get tested and wouldnt risk ruining the reputation of him and the company)
    Reply