These 32GB DDR5 memory kits are the cheapest available on the market — we found the cheapest one around, plus AMD- and Intel-tailored options

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RAM is still expensive, but these DDR5 discounts dull the pain

Team Group DDR5 RAM
(Image credit: Team Group)

If you need some relatively cheap RAM for your gaming rig during this Prime Big Deals Day event, we've dug up some solid discounts on a trio of dual-channel 32GB DDR5 kits that might help you finish up a build or upgrade an existing system for less.

32GB is still a comfortable amount of memory for most gaming rigs, and these kits are still relatively affordable compared to much costlier dual-DIMM 64GB kits that use denser RAM chips that face white-hot competing demand from AI servers. In this economy, any future-proofing afforded by a 64GB kit is greatly outweighed by the eye-watering prices those kits demand.

Team Group T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-5200
Save 18% ($84)
Team Group T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-5200: was $473.99 now $389.99 at Newegg

Additional $70 off with promo code FTTF8296
This RGB kit from Team Group unlocks 32GB of DDR5 memory for your gaming PC or workstation rig. CAS and memory timings of 40-40-40-76, with speeds of 5,200 MT/s, mean this isn't the fastest memory out there, but it's currently the cheapest 32GB DDR5 kit you can buy.

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Team Group T-Force Vulcan Eco 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6400
Team Group T-Force Vulcan Eco 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-6400: was $604.99 now $459.99 at Newegg

Additional $90 off w/ promo code FTTF8342

The next best 32GB DDR5 RAM kit deal, also from Team Group, with much faster speeds of 6,400 MT/s. CAS and memory timings are 38-46-46-84. Probably the better option, if your budget can stretch to get it.

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Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 32GB (2x16GB) CL30
Save 15% ($96)
Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 32GB (2x16GB) CL30 : was $625.99 now $529.99 at Newegg

Additional $70 off with promo code FTTF8324

This Corsair kit hits the sweet spot for AMD CPUs with DDR5-6000 speeds and a low CL30 primary timing.

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Jeffrey Kampman
Jeffrey Kampman
Senior Analyst, Graphics

As the Senior Analyst, Graphics at Tom's Hardware, Jeff Kampman covers everything that has to do with graphics cards, gaming performance, and more. From integrated graphics processors to discrete graphics cards to the hyperscale installations powering our AI future, if it's got a GPU in it, Jeff is on it. 