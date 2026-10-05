These 32GB DDR5 memory kits are the cheapest available on the market — we found the cheapest one around, plus AMD- and Intel-tailored options

If you need some relatively cheap RAM for your gaming rig during this Prime Big Deals Day event, we've dug up some solid discounts on a trio of dual-channel 32GB DDR5 kits that might help you finish up a build or upgrade an existing system for less.

32GB is still a comfortable amount of memory for most gaming rigs, and these kits are still relatively affordable compared to much costlier dual-DIMM 64GB kits that use denser RAM chips that face white-hot competing demand from AI servers. In this economy, any future-proofing afforded by a 64GB kit is greatly outweighed by the eye-watering prices those kits demand.

First up, we have Team Group's Delta RGB 32GB (2x16GB) DDR5-5200 kit. This memory isn't the fastest thing going, but it's the cheapest thing going, and for many builders, that's what's going to matter most right now.

Save 18% ($84) Team Group T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR5-5200: was $473.99 now $389.99 at Newegg Additional $70 off with promo code FTTF8296

This RGB kit from Team Group unlocks 32GB of DDR5 memory for your gaming PC or workstation rig. CAS and memory timings of 40-40-40-76, with speeds of 5,200 MT/s, mean this isn't the fastest memory out there, but it's currently the cheapest 32GB DDR5 kit you can buy.

Especially if you're building with an AMD Ryzen X3D CPU, raw RAM speed isn't as important to the highest gaming performance as it would be for a chip without V-Cache. So this Delta kit could do just fine for such a build, or for an Intel system where absolute speed isn't the first priority.

This RAM's black heat spreaders and RGB LED flair will complement any build, and you can get it for $389.99 right now at Newegg after applying promo code FTTF8296, making it one of the cheapest 32GB DDR5 kits on the market, if not the cheapest, period. With Intel XMP and AMD EXPO support, this kit comes ready for one-click overclocking in your BIOS.

If you want faster DDR5 RAM, perhaps for an Intel CPU, Team Group's T-Force Vulcan Eco DDR5-6400 CL 32GB kit is also available for $459.99 at Newegg with promo code FTTF8342 for $90 off.

This dual-DIMM kit offers simple silver heat spreaders to go with its high speeds and relatively low CL38 latencies. Like the fancier Delta kit above, this memory comes with XMP and EXPO profiles for easy overclocking across CPUs from both vendors.

This RAM wouldn't be our first pick for a Ryzen CPU, as running it at the full DDR5-6400 speed would introduce a small latency penalty because of the way the Infinty Fabric and the memory controller clocks interact, counteracting the entire point of faster memory to begin with.

But if push comes to shove, you can still tune this memory to DDR5-6000 speeds to avoid that pitfall if need be while maximizing performance on AMD chips. If you are looking for a native DDR5-6000 kit, though, read on.

Corsair's Vengeance DDR5-6000 32GB kit hits the sweet spot for AMD CPUs with its 6000 MT/s speed and low CL30 latency.

This memory isn't the flashiest thing out there, but we doubt that's the criterion at the top of most builders' minds right now. As an older kit, it doesn't come with an AMD EXPO profile preloaded, but it'll still overclock just fine in AMD boards. Do be aware that the 1.4V spec is higher than some other DDR5-6000 kits, though.

Despite its lack of flair, this kit still comes with classy Corsair styling and the full backing of that company's reliable warranty and support. Take $70 off and grab this RAM for $459.99 at Newegg with promo code FTTF8324.

RAM pricing is just one of the tough challenges facing PC builders right now. But with these deals, you might be able to save a few bucks to put towards another component like a bigger SSD or a more powerful video card, or just take it off the bottom line of your build sheet. Happy hunting.