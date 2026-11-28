Adding a new SSD to your PC is a great way to boost your storage space and improve performance, but with storage prices skyrocketing, it's vital to choose the right Black Friday weekend deal — and with $160 off, this $279.99 2TB MSI Spatium M560 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD might just be the deal of this holiday season. This model would usually set you back around $439.99, but this limited-time deal laughs in the face of such pricing while offering you the chance to bag the kind of SSD deal that doesn't come along very often.

You only have to look at this SSD's maximum data speeds to get a feel for why it should be towards the top of your shopping list this week. With sequential read speeds of up to 10,300MB/s and write speeds up to 8,700MB/s, you're unlikely to be left waiting around for it to do its thing. Whether you're playing AAA games, working with huge 8K video files, or just moving around tons of data, this PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD has the performance you need.

Save $160 MSI 2TB Spatium M560 PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD: was $440 now $280 at MSI Super-fast, super-cheap With sequential read speeds of up to 10,300MB/s and write speeds up to 8,700MB/s, this 2TB NVMe SSD was already a reasonable deal at its original price. With $160 off, it might just be the best deal in SSD storage, but it's one that MSI lists as a limited-time deal, so the clock is ticking.

MSI includes built-in data security and error-correction capabilities in its SSDs, and the five-year warranty is sure to be music to the ears of anyone concerned about longevity, as will this SSD's 1,2000 TBW rating. And with 2TB of storage, you'll have plenty of room for even the biggest of games, which is great news if you're waiting for GTA 6 to come to PC next year. The biggest game of the decade needs more than 200GB of storage on consoles, after all. This M.2 SSD can also be installed in your desktop PC or laptop.

It's no secret that the cost of storage, whether it's a monster-capacity hard disk or a super-fast SSD, has skyrocketed of late. Getting a deal is harder than ever, which means it's all the more notable when one pops up. To find a deal like this on a PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD with 2TB capacity is even better, but time is running out, and we don't know just how limited MSI's limited-time deal will be. At just $279.99, you'll kick yourself if you miss out.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.