This 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory is the cheapest kit available — discount plus $40 promo code offers the least expensive DDR5-6000 kit available today
$440 for 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 is one of the best standalone deals for going right now
RAM prices are still out of whack and will be for the foreseeable future. Combo deals certainly help to bring this outlandish pricing down to something reasonable for the time being. This gray Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 kit is now $439 with promo code SSF73844 and is the cheapest standalone kit we could find right now matching our white 32GB V-Color Manta XSky kit we found earlier this week for less, but that’s now the same price.
Deals like this, and the combos when active, are by far the best way to buy new RAM in the ongoing RAMpocalypse. Sadly, the days when you can get 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM for around $225 (what I paid for a G.Skill Trident Z Royale kit in April 2025) are over, and you’re left with what we have now…the best prices in an extremely expensive market.
As for this specific Corsair Vengeance kit, it’s a great option for any build, performance-wise. The DDR5-6000 speed sits squarely in AMD’s sweet spot for price-to-performance and is much faster than older DDR4 modules. Sadly, we didn’t review this specific kit, but below are performance numbers from a similar DDR5-6000 CL38 kit from Team Group (Vulcan CL38 kit) that show how well it performs in our CPU test suite.
Save big on this 32GB (2x16GB) Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 CL38 kit in gray and get your new system, or upgraded RAM moving for less.
The Corsair Vengeance kit comes in gray without RGB lighting and includes two DDR5-6000 modules with CL38-48-48-96 timings at 1.35V. Though the timings are a bit higher than we’d like to see, they'll work well for any use case, from gaming to workstation productivity, and you’ll get the most out of your system at these speeds, especially on the AM5 platform. If you were considering this kit for an Intel system, it will also work well, but is a bit on the slower side for the platform.
While $439 for 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 RAM (read: any RAM) makes most of us shudder in disappointment these days, considering what RAM prices were in early 2025, it is one of the best deals available for 32GB DDR5-6000 in gray/black. If you’re in the market to start a DDR5-based build or upgrade what you have and need it soon, I wouldn’t pass up this Newegg deal.
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Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.
We all know the market is twisted and distorted and that supply to retail is severely choked. We know that the traditional DRAM makers have left us behind.
I got a top of the line 96gb 6000 G.Skill Royal ultra-low latency kit for about the same price before things went ludicrous.
At the time I thought the price was high…
That’s completely insane.
They want $2499 on Newegg for the kit I have.
I paid around $450 when I built my last PC.
https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-trident-z5-royal-series-96gb-ddr5-6000-cas-latency-cl28-desktop-memory-gold/p/N82E16820374689?srsltid=AU7gw4WCpygCqp1IqYUKlK-X4O26M53UqvixJa9Li4hO_P344VBxT8Eu
I think the lowest prices were in May or June of 2025. I was in the market to rebuild then and saw name brand (Corsair or G Skill) 2 x 16 kits of DDR5 right at 85 dollars for a couple of weeks. That was for 6000/CL36. I didn't pull the trigger and ended up paying about 250 for a G Skill kit as part of a great bundle deal at Microcenter in January of 2026. The a la carte price at Microcenter was then 380. The same stuff is now between 450 and 500 at Newegg or Amazon.
Couldn’t have timed that much better.