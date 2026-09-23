This 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory is the cheapest kit available — discount plus $40 promo code offers the least expensive DDR5-6000 kit available today

RAM prices are still out of whack and will be for the foreseeable future. Combo deals certainly help to bring this outlandish pricing down to something reasonable for the time being. This gray Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 kit is now $439 with promo code SSF73844 and is the cheapest standalone kit we could find right now matching our white 32GB V-Color Manta XSky kit we found earlier this week for less, but that’s now the same price.

Deals like this, and the combos when active, are by far the best way to buy new RAM in the ongoing RAMpocalypse. Sadly, the days when you can get 64GB of DDR5-6400 RAM for around $225 (what I paid for a G.Skill Trident Z Royale kit in April 2025) are over, and you’re left with what we have now…the best prices in an extremely expensive market.

As for this specific Corsair Vengeance kit, it’s a great option for any build, performance-wise. The DDR5-6000 speed sits squarely in AMD’s sweet spot for price-to-performance and is much faster than older DDR4 modules. Sadly, we didn’t review this specific kit, but below are performance numbers from a similar DDR5-6000 CL38 kit from Team Group (Vulcan CL38 kit) that show how well it performs in our CPU test suite.

(Image credit: Future)

The Corsair Vengeance kit comes in gray without RGB lighting and includes two DDR5-6000 modules with CL38-48-48-96 timings at 1.35V. Though the timings are a bit higher than we’d like to see, they'll work well for any use case, from gaming to workstation productivity, and you’ll get the most out of your system at these speeds, especially on the AM5 platform. If you were considering this kit for an Intel system, it will also work well, but is a bit on the slower side for the platform.