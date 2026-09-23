This 32GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory is the cheapest kit available — discount plus $40 promo code offers the least expensive DDR5-6000 kit available today

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$440 for 32GB of Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 is one of the best standalone deals for going right now

Corsair Vengeance
(Image credit: Future)

RAM prices are still out of whack and will be for the foreseeable future. Combo deals certainly help to bring this outlandish pricing down to something reasonable for the time being. This gray Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 kit is now $439 with promo code SSF73844 and is the cheapest standalone kit we could find right now matching our white 32GB V-Color Manta XSky kit we found earlier this week for less, but that’s now the same price.

Corsair 32GB Vengeance DDR5-6000 CL38
Save $85
Corsair 32GB Vengeance DDR5-6000 CL38: was $524.99 now $439.99 at Newegg

Save big on this 32GB (2x16GB) Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 CL38 kit in gray and get your new system, or upgraded RAM moving for less.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • stuff and nonesense
    Please, stop posting these “articles” as a great deal. They aren’t. They may be a the best price in a bad time but they aren’t good value.

    We all know the market is twisted and distorted and that supply to retail is severely choked. We know that the traditional DRAM makers have left us behind.
    Reply
  • Energy96
    Crazy the prices on stuff.
    I got a top of the line 96gb 6000 G.Skill Royal ultra-low latency kit for about the same price before things went ludicrous.
    At the time I thought the price was high…
    Reply
  • DS426
    I got this kit for like $150 two years ago. o_O
    Reply
  • Energy96
    DS426 said:
    I got this kit for like $150 two years ago. o_O
    The one I have they want almost $2,000 for now, if you can even find it.
    That’s completely insane.
    Reply
  • logainofhades
    While the prices still stuck, I can get ram for less, at Microcenter, if I absoultely had no choice but to buy ram today.
    Reply
  • Energy96
    This is bonkers, I haven’t checked in a few months.
    They want $2499 on Newegg for the kit I have.
    I paid around $450 when I built my last PC.

    https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-trident-z5-royal-series-96gb-ddr5-6000-cas-latency-cl28-desktop-memory-gold/p/N82E16820374689?srsltid=AU7gw4WCpygCqp1IqYUKlK-X4O26M53UqvixJa9Li4hO_P344VBxT8Eu
    Reply
  • Lafong
    DS426 said:
    I got this kit for like $150 two years ago. o_O

    I think the lowest prices were in May or June of 2025. I was in the market to rebuild then and saw name brand (Corsair or G Skill) 2 x 16 kits of DDR5 right at 85 dollars for a couple of weeks. That was for 6000/CL36. I didn't pull the trigger and ended up paying about 250 for a G Skill kit as part of a great bundle deal at Microcenter in January of 2026. The a la carte price at Microcenter was then 380. The same stuff is now between 450 and 500 at Newegg or Amazon.
    Reply
  • Energy96
    Lafong said:
    I think the lowest prices were in May or June of 2025. I was in the market to rebuild then and saw name brand (Corsair or G Skill) 2 x 16 kits of DDR5 right at 85 dollars for a couple of weeks. That was for 6000/CL36. I didn't pull the trigger and ended up paying about 250 for a G Skill kit as part of a great bundle deal at Microcenter in January of 2026. The a la carte price at Microcenter was then 380. The same stuff is now between 450 and 500 at Newegg or Amazon.
    Probably about right, I built my last PC end of March 2025, around when the 9950x3d’s came out.
    Couldn’t have timed that much better.
    Reply