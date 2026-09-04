This 32GB of Team Group DDR5 RAM is the cheapest DDR5-6400 kit on the market – only $405 with promo code, buy the least expensive DDR5-6400 kit around with environmentally conscious T-Force Vulcan Eco RAM

Over the past several months, combo deals, especially those at Newegg, have been one of the only ways to upgrade your system during the RAMpocalypse. The number of combo deals seems to be declining recently, making it a little harder to get a ‘deal’ on the latest hardware. That doesn’t mean you’re out of luck. If you’re in the market to upgrade your RAM or start building a new system, Newegg has a 32GB TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan Eco DDR5-6400 CL38 kit for only $405 with promo code LDSF243. The price tag makes this kit the least expensive DDR5-6400 kit available, even cheaper than most DDR-6000 kits at the ‘egg, too.

The T-Force Vulcan Eco kit uses a cool-looking silver heatspreader that blends in seamlessly with white/light colorways and offers a nice point of contrast for anyone building in the familiar black. For those looking for some RGB bling, you’ll have to rely on your chassis or case fans, as the Vulcan Eco kit is plain jane. The Eco in the name comes from the recycled materials used to fabricate around 80% of the aluminum heat spreader, promoting environmental sustainability and responsibility while curbing carbon emissions.

We reviewed the DDR5-6000 CL30 kit and loved its tight timings, excellent performance on Intel platforms, and, of course, the recycled aluminum heat spreader. We didn’t review this exact kit, but the charts below give you a general idea of performance. No matter if you plan to use these in an Intel build or in an AMD system, it’s not going to hold you back. If you’re into overclocking, there’s a bit of headroom left in the SK Hynix A-die IC’s they use to improve performance even more if you choose.