You've bought the big stuff: the SSDs, the RAM, the graphics card. Those are the obvious Black Friday deals for a PC gamer, but this is the perfect opportunity to step back and look at the gadgets and tools that you wouldn't normally think about, or even know about. That's where this SinLoon external power button comes in, on sale for just $11.19.

We'd normally run through all of the big, important specs here, but we don't really need to do that here because, well, there isn't any. You're buying an external power button. It connects to your PC. It turns it off, it turns it on, it restarts it (if you want it to). It has a two-meter cable that you can use to connect it to your PC, either using your PC's front panel with the supplied splitter or directly to your motherboard. It's also, by design, got a pair of mechanical keyboard keys: these'll be the ones you press to turn your rig on or off.

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Simple enough, then, but that's not to downplay what you're getting here, or how it's been made. Mechanical keyboard keys are an interesting choice, because they look like they've been plucked straight from a top-spec gaming keyboard, especially with the RGB lighting underneath. It's a showstopper by design. SinLoon could have just gone for a big, round button, but by going for a design that uses mechanical keyboard keys, they're making sure this button has longevity.

That's why SinLoon reckons these keys are good for no less than five million keystrokes. You can switch your PC on or off five million times before this board wears out. That's a lot of restarts. The two keys themselves sit in a smooth, black plastic case. The wiring is black, too, and sheathed (mostly) in glossy plastic, extending from the back. It does eventually split into different colored cables, though, each labeled so you know their purpose and where you'll need to connect them.

While you will need to open up your PC to get this installed, it's an easy enough process, as long as your case lets you get close to your PC's front panel headers. PC builders won't have much trouble with this, as you've probably already dealt with these cables when you've hooked it up to your motherboard. It's the same process for these cables, and it comes with connectors to handle the power and disk access LEDs, too.

You don't have to sacrifice your PC's power buttons, either. This SinLoon power button comes with a 1-to-2 splitter, a physical adapter that lets you connect these cables alongside the cables handling your PC's power and reset buttons. It's a physical adapter, so if the pinout doesn't quite match up, you can just move the header cables around until it works. You can also totally bypass your PC's power button, if you prefer, by just connecting the cables up to your motherboard without the splitter.

You may not need this, but for $11, it's the ultimate buy for a techie's desk. You might not have ever thought about a desktop power button, but look: it's cool, and it's useful. It's not just a pointless desk ornament, but a practical tool that'll help you turn your rig on or off. If you've got your PC in a place that's difficult to reach, it solves an obvious problem, too.

You'll also find it useful if you're a maker or builder. For instance, open test rigs (like the ones we use at Tom's Hardware) might not have a case, just a motherboard on a desk with a bunch of parts attached. Rather than shorting the header pins to start your rig (not the best idea), you can attach this SinLoon button instead to make the whole process safer and easier.

The $11.19 sale price for this SinLoon external power button is cheap enough to make it easy to justify. It'll quickly improve a quality-of-life issue at your desk and it'll look cool doing it, especially if you've already got RGB peripherals on your desk to match. Whether it's for yourself or as a gift for a PC builder in your life, grab this cool desk item on sale while the discount lasts.

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.