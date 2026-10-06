This cool $11 desktop PC power switch is the perfect upgrade for your desk, lets you stop your rig without bending down — ultimate impulse buy ships with durable mechanical keys and RGB lighting

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This is the most fun you'll have turning your PC on or off

SinLoon external power button
(Image credit: Future / SinLoon)

With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days officially live, you've got the opportunity to splash a little cash on some of those really cool gadgets and tools that you won't immediately think of day-to-day, but when you see them, you'll know you've got to have them. That's exactly what you'll think when you see this SinLoon external power button, down to just $11.19 right now.

We don't have to mention a long list of specs with this item. It's an external power button for your PC. You get a two-meter header cable to hook into your PC's front panel, with a splitter that helps it work with your PC case's existing cables, as well as a pair of mechanical keyboard keys that act as the power-down or restart buttons.

SinLoon External Power Button for Desktop PC
Save 20% ($2.80)
SinLoon External Power Button for Desktop PC: was $13.99 now $11.19 at Amazon

This slick external power button features a 2-meter (78.74-inch) cable and a splitter that lets you connect both to your case's front panel buttons. It also includes adhesive pads and zip ties.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.