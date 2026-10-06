This cool $11 desktop PC power switch is the perfect upgrade for your desk, lets you stop your rig without bending down — ultimate impulse buy ships with durable mechanical keys and RGB lighting

With Amazon Prime Big Deal Days officially live, you've got the opportunity to splash a little cash on some of those really cool gadgets and tools that you won't immediately think of day-to-day, but when you see them, you'll know you've got to have them. That's exactly what you'll think when you see this SinLoon external power button, down to just $11.19 right now.

We don't have to mention a long list of specs with this item. It's an external power button for your PC. You get a two-meter header cable to hook into your PC's front panel, with a splitter that helps it work with your PC case's existing cables, as well as a pair of mechanical keyboard keys that act as the power-down or restart buttons.

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Look, it might seem gimmicky, but this is cool, and it's under $12. I've spent far more on far less useful items, and if your PC is stuck under the desk, it'll make switching it on or off much, much easier.

Don't think that the price means that there isn't a lot of detail here. The two mechanical keyboard keys look like they're from a top-spec gaming keyboard, featuring RGB lighting, giving you the full show-stopper for your desk. SinLoon reckons that these keys will last for 5 million keystrokes. That's far more than you'll ever need to switch your PC on or off in your lifetime, let alone your PC's.

It's a pretty easy process to get this kit set up, as long as you can access your PC's front panel headers easily. This'll make sense if you've built a PC before, as you'll have done this when you've hooked up your motherboard so that the power button works. It's a similar process here, and along with the cables for shutting it down or restarting it, you've got extra connectors for the power and disk access LEDs, too.

The keys sit in a smooth, black plastic case. The writing is black too, surrounded by glossy plastic, which extends from the back. The wire eventually splits into multiple colored cables, labeled so that you can figure out which port to plug them into.

A 1-into-2 splitter makes using this easy. The splitter lets you hook these cables, along with your PC's power and reset buttons, together. You aren't losing any functionality on your case. The adapter is physical, so even if you don't see the same pinout as you might expect, you can move the headers around to match until it fits. You can totally bypass your PC's power button, though, by just connecting these cables up to your motherboard instead.

This is the ultimate impulse buy. Most of you probably won't have thought about a desktop power button before. Why would you? But it looks cool. That's the point. It's not pointless; it has actual use, and it will turn your PC on or off. It's going to be exceptionally useful if you've got your PC in a difficult place and can't easily reach the power buttons each time.

A maker or builder is going to love it, too. If you're regularly testing components, like we do at Tom's Hardware, then there's a real benefit to a tool like this if you just have the motherboard with components built to it, with no case or power button. This SinLoon power button makes the whole process easier.

As things go, the $11.19 sale price for this SinLoon external power button is great. You don't need it, and it won't change your life, but it could make it just that bit easier to switch your PC on or off. It's cool to look at, with RGB lighting for a bit of personality. As a gift, or just for yourself, this cool desk feature is worth buying before it sells out or the price goes back up again.