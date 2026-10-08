This is the cheapest 4TB SSD for Prime Day at only 10 cents per gigabyte — $399 TeamGroup G50 EVO is a speedy PCIe 4.0 drive at cut-throat pricing

AI may be taking our jobs, our RAM, and our storage... but there's always a light at the end of the tunnel. Amazon's Prime Day invariably triggers a rash of discounts at other retailers, and we just found the best SSD deal you'll come across until Black Friday at the earliest. The Teamgroup T-Force G50 Evo is a 4 TB solid-state drive with a PCIe 4.0 NVMe interface that can be yours for only $399.99 at Newegg with promo code FTTF9875 — or around 10 cents a gigabyte — with free shipping, to boot.

It's reasonable to wonder if 4 TB isn't too much of a drive to buy. It's likewise reasonable to rebut by stating that there's no end in sight to the AI shortages, that prices for NAND and hard drives have been climbing at insane rates, and that various modern games take up 150 GB to 200 GB of space. In other words: the wise course of action is to acquire this while the price tag only contains three digits before the dot.

This unit ought to be capable of pushing 5,000 MB/s in sequential reads and 4,500 MB/s in writes. The endurance rating is quite generous for a consumer drive, at 1,200 TB written, and the quoted MTBF is 1,500,000 hours. These figures mean the drive is likely to last longer than the rest of your computer. Teamgroup backs up the figures above with a three-year warranty, and there's a graphene heatsink resting atop the chips to keep temperatures low and NAND happy.



You can snag the $399 Teamgroup T-Force G50 Evo 4 TB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD at Newegg.