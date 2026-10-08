This is the cheapest 4TB SSD for Prime Day at only 10 cents per gigabyte — $399 TeamGroup G50 EVO is a speedy PCIe 4.0 drive at cut-throat pricing

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With contemporary games taking 150-250 GB a pop, this acquisition is a no-brainer.

T-Force G50 Evo
(Image credit: Teamgroup)

AI may be taking our jobs, our RAM, and our storage... but there's always a light at the end of the tunnel. Amazon's Prime Day invariably triggers a rash of discounts at other retailers, and we just found the best SSD deal you'll come across until Black Friday at the earliest. The Teamgroup T-Force G50 Evo is a 4 TB solid-state drive with a PCIe 4.0 NVMe interface that can be yours for only $399.99 at Newegg with promo code FTTF9875 — or around 10 cents a gigabyte — with free shipping, to boot.

Teamgroup TeamGroup G50 EVO 4 TB
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Teamgroup TeamGroup G50 EVO 4 TB: was $465.99 now $399.99 at Newegg

All-time low price

The TeamGroup G50 EVO 4 TB at all-time low pricing. This drive can push 5000 MB/s in reads and 4,500 MB/s in writes, and its large capacity is a perfect fit for large game libraries.

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Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
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Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.