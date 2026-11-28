Connecting drives to your computer is about to get a whole lot easier with this Ugreen dual-bay hard drive and SSD docking station on sale with a 20% discount, slashing the original $43.99 asking price to just $34.98 this Black Friday weekend.

This Ugreen storage docking station supports any combination of 2.5-inch and 3.5-inch drives, including SSDs and spinning hard drives, so long as they're SATA III, SATA II, or SATA 1 models with a maximum capacity of 32TB, with a total capacity of 64TB. You can clone and duplicate drives offline without the need to hook anything up, but you can also connect your docking station to a computer via the included USB 3.0 cable. That offers a maximum data transfer speed of 5 Gbps and is, of course, backwards-compatible with slower connections. That included cable is a one-meter USB-B to USB-C affair, but you'll also get a USB-A adapter for extra flexibility.

Speaking of flexibility, this docking station works with Windows XP and newer, as well as any Mac running Mac OS X Tiger 10.4 or newer. Linux devices are also supported, so you can hook this thing up to servers and home computers alike.

Save 20% Ugreen Dual-bay hard drive docking station: was $43.99 now $34.98 at Amazon Bargain storage solution This handy hard drive docking station has space for two 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drives, and you can even use SSDs as well as spinning drives. It comes with multiple options for connecting to your computer and has its own offline cloning and duplicating functionality; no computer needed.

Backing up your data is more vital than ever before, and keeping at least one of those backups off-site is just good backup practice. This dual-drive docking station makes it incredibly easy to plug a drive in, run your backup, and then take your drive somewhere safe and sound — ready to be called upon if the worst happens.

With 20% off, this deal makes backing up a cinch. But it can also be a great tool for pulling data off old drives for archival or just accessing that important file from an old drive. But remember, Black Friday weekend deals won't last forever, and the clock is already ticking on this one.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.