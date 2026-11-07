This RTX 5060 gaming PC costs less than the Steam Machine — grab the iBuyPower Slate prebuilt PC with massive $500 discount

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A value for money entry-level gaming prebuilt.

The iBuyPower Slate gaming PC with AMD Ryzen 5 8400F and RTX 5060
(Image credit: iBuyPower)
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It is arguably the worst time to build a gaming PC especially with the ongoing memory crisis inflating the cost of RAM, SSDs, and graphics cards. One way to possibly work around the rising costs is to consider a prebuilt system. For instance, the iBuyPower Slate Gaming Desktop PC, a well-rounded mid-range gaming PC which is selling for a very reasonable price of $899, down from its regular price of $1,399 over at Best Buy.

iBuyPower Slate Gaming Desktop PC
iBuyPower Slate Gaming Desktop PC: was $1,399 now $899 at Best Buy

This Best Buy deal makes the iBuyPower Slate considerably more affordable, cutting $500 off the price of a prebuilt gaming PC with an RTX 5060, Ryzen 5 8400F, and 1TB NVMe SSD

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Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.