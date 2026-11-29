Disclaimer Update: this stellar deal is going in and out of stock, and it may sell out at any time. Check out our list of the best gaming GPU deals for more great options.

If you've been dreaming of an RTX 5080 upgrade for the best 4K gaming performance this side of an RTX 5090, your time is now. Best Buy has MSI's Gaming Trio RTX 5080 graphics card in white for just $1799 right now, the lowest price we've seen on an RTX 5080 all week as we roll into Cyber Monday.

RTX 5080s have always been pricey, but the AI-driven silicon shortages of 2026 have pushed prices on those cards into the stratosphere. We don't generally recommend them outside of prebuilts.

But if you've dreamed of building around an RTX 5080 of your own or upgrading an existing PC, this MSI card gets you there for hundreds of dollars less than the next-cheapest 5080 on the market right now. Its triple-fan cooler and icy white color scheme will look great in any build.

MSI RTX 5080 Gaming Trio OC - White: $1,799.99 at Best Buy Get MSI's Gaming Trio RTX 5080 in white and enjoy the best 4K gaming performance this side of an RTX 5090. This graphics card offers 16GB of RAM and the full DLSS 4.5 and DLSS 5 feature set.

Whether you enjoy raster, RT, or path-traced gaming at 4K, the RTX 5080 has you covered thanks to superior baseline performance in its class and full access to DLSS 4.5 upscaling and MFG. And if you want an even more realistic gaming experience, you can take advantage of DLSS 5 neural rendering in a growing range of titles.

GPU Benchmarks — 4K

We haven't seen an RTX 5080 priced this low during this week of deals, and we don't expect this card to ever be this cheap again anytime in the near future. So if you've been hankering for a 4K gaming upgrade without stepping all the way up to an RTX 5090, get this card now before you lose your chance forever.

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.