This $299 2TB MSI SSD is one of the least expensive PCIe 4.0 SSDs you can buy right now — just 10 cents per GB yields a speedy upgrade for your internal storage

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One of the cheapest 2TB PCIe 4.0 drives you can pick up right now

MSI Spatium M461
(Image credit: Future)

Component prices have been through the roof for far too long because of the AI apocalypse, with RAM, video cards, and storage among the biggest increases. And while the prices are nowhere near what they were just a scant year and a half ago, we are seeing some deals that are good for the times. For example, Newegg has a great price on the budget-friendly MSI Spatium M461 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for only $299.99, or 10 cents per GB, after the promo code (SSD73852). This mid-range SSD is one of the least expensive name-brand drives available.

MSI 2TB Spatium M461
Save $60
MSI 2TB Spatium M461: was $359.99 now $299.99 at Newegg

Save big on this budget-friendly 2TB MSI Spatium M461 SSD. At under $200 using promo code SSF73852, it's one of the best deals on a PCIe 4x4 drive going today.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.