This $299 2TB MSI SSD is one of the least expensive PCIe 4.0 SSDs you can buy right now — just 10 cents per GB yields a speedy upgrade for your internal storage

Component prices have been through the roof for far too long because of the AI apocalypse, with RAM, video cards, and storage among the biggest increases. And while the prices are nowhere near what they were just a scant year and a half ago, we are seeing some deals that are good for the times. For example, Newegg has a great price on the budget-friendly MSI Spatium M461 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for only $299.99 , or 10 cents per GB, after the promo code (SSD73852). This mid-range SSD is one of the least expensive name-brand drives available.

While this isn’t the fastest PCIe 4.0 SSD, it’s exponentially faster than your average HDD and SATA-based SSD, with solid all-around performance for random and sequential reads and writes. The M461 uses a PCIe Gen 4x4 (64 Gbps) backbone, the NVMe 1.4 standard interface, and a Phison E21T controller with 3D NAND flash. This lets the 2TB MSI Spatium reach speeds of 5,000/4,200 MBps reads/writes, which is plenty fast for game storage or even an OS drive, and a notable upgrade over old storage technology and PCIe 3.0 drives.

MSI backs the M461 with a long five-year warranty and 900 TBW, which should be plenty of write cycles for the average user. You’ll likely reach the five-year time limit before you blow through 900 TB of writes. The Spatium also includes built-in data security and error correction capabilities, standard for this type of drive.