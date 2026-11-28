The MacBook Neo's success gave the low-end PC market a much-needed jolt, as the category was riddled with machines with questionable build quality and worse displays. We can reap the results today, with truly nice laptops at much lower prices than Apple's $700 asking price. Illustrating that point, we have the Acer Swift Air 14, fitted with a six-core Core i5-320, 8 GB of RAM, 512 GB of storage — plus a nice display and connectivity, all for a mere $419.99 at Best Buy, or $280 off its regular price.

That aforementioned display one-ups the MacBook Neo in the smoothness department, offering an increasingly standard 120 Hz refresh rate, something that Apple charges extra for under the ProMotion label. Anyone who's suffered through the ages of low-resolution, faded laptop displays will be happy to know the resolution is 1950x1200 (163 PPI), and the panel type is colorful IPS. Yes, for $419.99.

The Core i5-320 SoC has a total of six cores, with two performance cores clocking up to 4.6 GHz, along with four low-energy cores for background tasks. All told, this nets the Swift Air 14 a 21-hour battery life. Carrying this machine ought to be pretty easy, too as, it weighs a mere 2.65 lb (1.2 kg), and is pretty easy to handle at 0.51" (13 mm) thick.

The chassis is made of aluminum for both structural rigidity and heat dissipation, another upgrade from the days of yore when this was a premium feature. Connectivity options are likewise modern, with two USB-4/Thunderbolt 4 connectors, fast charging up to 100 W, and an additional USB connector along with a proper headphone jack with an integrated amplifier. Get this affordable but by no means cheap machine for just $419.99 from Best Buy, or 40% off its regular $699.99 price.

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* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.