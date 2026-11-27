During the ongoing Black Friday deals this week, a lot of motherboards have gone on sale, which has kept the experts at Tom’s Hardware quite busy finding deals for you and updating our best motherboard deals article over the last few days. We’ve seen boards from AMD and Intel from the latest platforms and even a generation or two back since everything, including RAM, video cards, and storage, remains pricey. We’ve seen deals on AM4-based boards using the less expensive but still capable DDR4, and plenty of deals on Intel motherboards, too. In short, there’s something for everyone on sale right now.

It can be difficult to sort through all of the options, so we’ve picked out a few of the best deals while still keeping other considerations in mind. While it’s nice to pay less, a deal doesn’t really benefit you if you don’t have the functionality you need. It’s still critical to understand your wants and needs prior to buying and making sure you have everything you need before clicking the ‘buy’ button.

Gigabyte's Z890 Aorus Master, which we covered back in 2024, is a great all-around motherboard for Intel's Arrow Lake and Arrow Lake refresh chips. Not only does it look good, with full coverage of M.2 sockets and the signature Gigabyte Aorus design elements, but it also brings the latest hardware for the platform.

It offers fast networking with 10 GbE and integrated Wi-Fi 7 (320 MHz), ample storage with five M.2 sockets (2x PCIe 5.0) and four SATA ports, loads of USB ports (14) on the rear I/O including 40 Gbps Thunderbolt 4, a premium audio solution with a last-gen flagship-class Realtek ALC1220 codec and ESS DAC chip, and fast memory support, up to DDR5-9500+ (OC). And we can't forget the EZ features, either. At almost half the original MSRP, this is one of the best deals on a premium Intel motherboard.

Free Game, and three Thermaltake Pure Plus 12 Fans Save 42% ($210) Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Master: was $499.99 now $289.99 at Newegg The Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Master (we reviewed) delivers Arrow Lake support, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, five M.2 slots (2x PCIe 5.0), 10GbE LAN, fast RAM support to DDR5-9500+ (OC), and 14 USB ports in a cleaner ATX design. It also uses a high-end audio solution with integrated DAC.

Next up is another Intel LGA1851 socket board, this time from the budget-class B860 chipset in Gigabyte's B860 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 Ice. This icy-white, low-priced motherboard offers a cheaper entry point to the latest Intel platform. While the discount isn't the highest we've seen, its appearance and comprehensive specs make it one of the best all-around deals for an inexpensive B860 motherboard.

Aside from the white PCH and heatsinks, the Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 Ice has three full-length PCIe slots and heatsinks covering all three M.2 sockets (1x PCIe 5.0). It offers four SATA ports for legacy storage and a basic audio solution. Networking consists of 2.5 GbE and Wi-Fi 7 (160 MHz). It also has plenty of USB ports on the rear I/O, including one USB4. If you're looking for a white motherboard for your shiny new Intel processor that won't break the bank, check this one out before the deal expires.

Save $30 Gigabyte B860 Aorus Elite Wifi7 Ice: was $209.99 now $179.99 at Amazon Save on this Icy white Gigabyte B860 Aorus Elite Wifi 7 Ice motherboard and jump into the latest intel platform for less. The board comes with three M.2 sockets, three full length PCIe slots, fast Wi-Fi 7 and 2.5 GbE, as well as Gigabyte's EZ features.

The next deal is a mid-range AM5 motherboard: the X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7. This motherboard supports AM5-based processors from the Ryzen 7000/8000/9000 series, including the X3D chips. The Aorus Elite offers another well-rounded solution with comprehensive specifications and a look that's sure to stand out inside your chassis.

Hardware-wise, you get all of the fixings, including four M.2 sockets (a whopping 3x PCIe 5.0), four SATA ports for storage, a flagship-class last-gen Realtek ALC1220 audio codec (no amps/DACs), 2.5 GbE and integrated Wi-Fi 7 (160 MHz), three full-length PCIe slots for expansion, and plenty of USB ports on the rear I/O, including two USB4 (40 Gbps) Type-C ports. And don't forget about the EZ DIY features.

Save 35% ($125) Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wifi7: was $354.99 now $229.99 at Newegg Gigabyte's X870E Aorus Elite Wifi 7 offers fast Wi-Fi 7 and networking, ample USB ports including dual USB4 (40 Gbps) ports, four M.2 sockets and four SATA ports for storage, and a slew of EZ DIY features on top of a black aesthetic. It's a great base for any AM5 processor.

Next is an awesome deal from Woot.com for a budget-class AM5 board, MSI's B850 Tomahawk Max Wi-Fi, which we reviewed back in 2025 and gave four stars. For the money, the Tomahawk Max offers some mid-range class features, including 5 GbE and integrated Wi-Fi 7 (320 MHz), ample USB ports on the rear I/O, including three Type-C (though the only 20 Gbps-plus is on the front). It's also one of the only boards at this price point with two PCIe 5.0 M.2 sockets (total of four).

Other features include three full-length PCIe slots for expansion, Supplemental PCIe power, and MSI's EZ DIY features like EZ M.2 Shield Frozr II and EZ M.2 Clip II to make M.2 installation seamless. This also extends to the GPU, where a simple button locks/unlocks the graphics card. For the current sale price, there isn't a better B850 board around.

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.