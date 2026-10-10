Ugreen’s 100W 4-port GaN charger drops 27% today — get 100W of power and four ports for just $39.98

Deals
By
Published

Carry just one adapter on your next trip.

The Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN charger plugged with multiple devices
(Image credit: Ugreen)

A dedicated charging solution is a great way to declutter your desk and keep your essential gadgets charged whenever you need them. If you are looking for one, don’t miss this deal on the Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN wall charger. Currently on sale at 27% off on Amazon, the charging adapter is $39.98, down from its original price of $54.99. Thanks to its high power output, it can charge multiple devices at once, making it suitable for your smartphone, tablet, and even your laptop.

Ugreen Nexode 100W charger
Save 27% ($15.01)
Ugreen Nexode 100W charger: was $54.99 now $39.98 at Amazon

The Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN charger features three USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, and a foldable plug, making it a convenient way to charge multiple gadgets without carrying separate adapters.

View Deal
Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.