Ugreen’s 100W 4-port GaN charger drops 27% today — get 100W of power and four ports for just $39.98

A dedicated charging solution is a great way to declutter your desk and keep your essential gadgets charged whenever you need them. If you are looking for one, don’t miss this deal on the Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN wall charger. Currently on sale at 27% off on Amazon, the charging adapter is $39.98, down from its original price of $54.99. Thanks to its high power output, it can charge multiple devices at once, making it suitable for your smartphone, tablet, and even your laptop.

The Ugreen Nexode 100W is a Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger that replaces internal silicon components with a highly efficient semiconductor capable of handling higher voltages. At the same time, it runs cooler and shrinks the power adapter's overall size by up to half. With a foldable plug design, this charger is also compact, making it the perfect companion for your next vacation or business trip.

Save 27% ($15.01) Ugreen Nexode 100W charger: was $54.99 now $39.98 at Amazon The Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN charger features three USB Type-C ports, one USB Type-A port, and a foldable plug, making it a convenient way to charge multiple gadgets without carrying separate adapters.

It features four charging ports, including three USB Type-C ports and one USB Type-A port. One USB Type-C port can deliver up to 100W of power, provided you use a compatible 100W, 5A charging cable. According to Ugreen, this is enough to charge a MacBook Air M3 from zero to 55% in under 30 minutes. The charger works with a wide range of devices, including Apple MacBook Pro and MacBook Air notebooks, iPhones, Samsung Galaxy smartphones, iPads, and handheld consoles like the Steam Deck.

Notably, the company notes that certain Dell and Lenovo laptops may not charge at their maximum supported speeds because of charging-protocol limitations. Always check compatibility with your device before buying. The charger also includes built-in safety measures, including dynamic temperature sensors that monitor heat and an intelligent PWM chip that adjusts power output to help protect connected devices.

At its current discounted price of $39.98 on Amazon, the Ugreen Nexode 100W GaN charger is a worthwhile option for anyone looking to power multiple devices with a single wall adapter.