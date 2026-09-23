Upgrade your gaming experience with this 27-inch Acer 1440p 270Hz panel that’s an incredible 45% off — just $179 buys an awesome IPS monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium and 1ms response time

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Lowest price in the last 90 days for the Acer XV270U and a worthwhile upgrade from 1080p

Acer XV270U
(Image credit: Future)

While RAM, video cards, and storage have become the most expensive parts of a PC build or upgrade, monitors haven’t really flinched price-wise. They can still offer a tangible upgrade, whether for gaming or productivity, for your PC. After all, you are staring at it the entire time you use your PC. Acer is currently offering an incredible deal on the Nitro (XV270U). Just $179 (a whopping 45%/$150 off the $239.99 MSRP) buys a 27-inch 2560x1440 IPS panel with a wicked-fast 270 Hz refresh rate without breaking the bank.

Acer Nitro XV270U Z1BMIIPRX
Save 46% ($150.22)
Acer Nitro XV270U Z1BMIIPRX: was $329.99 now $179.77 at Newegg

Snag an incredible deal on a 27-inch 270Hz IPS panel from Acer. The XV270U offers users a wide color gamut (99% sRGB), 250 cd/m brightness, and supports AMD FreeSync Premium to prevent screen tearing.

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Joe Shields
Joe Shields
Staff Writer, Components

Joe Shields is a staff writer at Tom’s Hardware. He reviews motherboards and PC components.