Upgrade your gaming experience with this 27-inch Acer 1440p 270Hz panel that’s an incredible 45% off — just $179 buys an awesome IPS monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium and 1ms response time

While RAM, video cards, and storage have become the most expensive parts of a PC build or upgrade, monitors haven’t really flinched price-wise. They can still offer a tangible upgrade, whether for gaming or productivity, for your PC. After all, you are staring at it the entire time you use your PC. Acer is currently offering an incredible deal on the Nitro (XV270U). Just $179 (a whopping 45%/$150 off the $239.99 MSRP) buys a 27-inch 2560x1440 IPS panel with a wicked-fast 270 Hz refresh rate without breaking the bank.

This IPS panel uses a matte anti-glare surface and supports up to 99% sRGB, making it suitable for a wide range of tasks, specifically gaming, entertainment, and basic creative work. It also supports brightness up to 250 cd/m², a 1ms (MPRT) response time, wide 178-degree viewing angles, and Acer VisionCare, a suite of technologies to reduce eye strain, headaches, and fatigue, including BlueLightShield, flicker-less technology, and a low-dimming feature for a more comfortable viewing experience during prolonged use. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology to help prevent screen tearing and stuttering for a better visual experience.

Save 46% ($150.22) Acer Nitro XV270U Z1BMIIPRX: was $329.99 now $179.77 at Newegg Snag an incredible deal on a 27-inch 270Hz IPS panel from Acer. The XV270U offers users a wide color gamut (99% sRGB), 250 cd/m brightness, and supports AMD FreeSync Premium to prevent screen tearing.

The monitor features a thin bezel on three edges for a cleaner look; however, it's not an ultra-thin bezel, so it may not be ideal for a surround setup. It comes with a stand that offers tilt adjustment from +25 degrees to -5 degrees, plus ~30mm of vertical height adjustment, and you can mount it on the wall using the standard 100x100mm VESA mounting holes on the back. As for I/O, the XV270U offers the standard fare of two HDMI (v2.0) and one DisplayPort (v1.4), which supports the panel’s specifications. It also has a single 3.5mm headphone out and two integrated speakers (2W x2).

If you’re in the market for a new gaming monitor, or even a secondary monitor, and just don’t have the cash for a much more expensive 4K OLED (which, chances are, also requires a potentially prohibitively expensive video card upgrade), you can still reap the benefits of a more pixel-dense, high-refresh-rate display. Acer’s XV270U is only $179, an incredible 45% off, and while it’s not at an all-time low, it is the cheapest it’s been in several months. It's a great deal for a 27-inch, 1440p, 270 Hz, FreeSync Premium-capable IPS panel.