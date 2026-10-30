Intelligence agency misplaced 'a very significant number' of removable drives — storage media have been missing for years, but exact number of lost devices remain unknown

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The missing drives number in the thousands.

GCHQ headquarters
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The UK’s Investigatory Powers Commissioner’s Office (IPCO) has flagged “a very significant number” of General Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) storage drives that have been missing for years and have yet to be found. According to The Register, the lost storage media have been known to GCHQ officials for years now, but they’re still unsure about the scope of the problem.

"I remain concerned that GCHQ has not yet established a sufficiently clear understanding of the scale, location, and recoverability of lost removable media that may contain IPA-related data, notwithstanding that the underlying issues were first drawn to my attention several years ago. While I recognize the technical and practical challenges involved, the passage of time without a comprehensive account heightens the importance of sustained senior focus and assured remediation. Given the potential sensitivity of the material involved, I will continue to monitor progress closely,” investigatory powers commissioner Lord Brian Leveson wrote in the report.

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.