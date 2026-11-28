The global AI data center buildout has made 2026 hell for PC builders. RAM, NAND, and GPUs are all far more expensive than they were a year ago. But as long as you're not trying to compete with bottom-dollar prebuilt PCs, deep Cyber Monday discounts on PC components are abundant enough that we can still assemble a fantastic all-around DIY PC that delivers enviable productivity and gaming performance without totally breaking the bank.

The best 2026 Black Friday deals for building a sweet PC

Our quest to extract maximum value from Cyber Monday sales starts with the CPU and motherboard. Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K Plus can't beat AMD's Ryzen 7 9800X3D for high-refresh-rate gaming performance at 1080p with the wildly expensive RTX 5090, but its 24 Arrow Lake cores (8P + 16E) still pack an incredible wallop for both single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads outside of gaming. And during this Cyber Monday rush, Intel is practically giving away that level of performance with a price cut to just $232. Going by our benchmarks, comparable AMD processors are literally twice as expensive.

Grab a 4K gaming monitor from our list of the best Cyber Monday monitor deals, and the Core Ultra 7 270K Plus' disadvantages in ultimate gaming performance versus Ryzen X3D chips become much less important.

Z890 motherboards offer unbelievable value, too. Asus' ROG Strix Z890-E Gaming Wifi board is just $239 after you apply promo codes at Newegg, but its back panel gives you two Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, two more USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, and a whopping seven more USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports for more 10Gbps connectivity than you'll know what to do with. And this board has an insane total of seven M.2 slots for storage expansion, assuming SSD prices ever fall to Earth again.

We use AMD's Radeon RX 9070 XT as a baseline 4K-ready graphics card here, but you can swap over to a comparable RTX 5070 Ti if you like. Just be aware that the Nvidia card will be about $500 more expensive in trade for access to DLSS 4.5 upscaling and MFG, plus DLSS 5 neural rendering in some games.

Our 1000W MSI PSU can power both 12V-2x6 and traditional eight-pin PCIe connectors, so it's ready no matter which graphics card you choose.

Finding a good deal on a 2TB SSD is hard going right now, so we started with Silicon Power's P34A60 drive for its reasonable performance, large capacity, and low cost per gig. If you want a faster PCIe 4.0 drive, Silicon Power's own UD90 2TB is also a great deal for $290 right now. Choose your own adventure; this is a DIY PC, after all.

Save 25% ($77.25) Intel Core Ultra 7 270K Plus: was $309.95 now $232.70 at Amazon Intel's Core Ultra 7 270K Plus CPU delivers Core Ultra 9 performance for Core Ultra 5 money right now. 24 cores and peak boost speeds of up to 5.5 GHz deliver incredible single- and multi-threaded performance. Read more Read less ▼

Save $40 XFX Quicksilver Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB: was $1,039.99 now $999.99 at Newegg XFX's spiffy triple-fan RX 9070 XT will deliver strong gaming performance at 1440p and even 4K, and FSR 4.1 upscaling can give you an extra performance boost if native rendering proves too heavy a load. Read more Read less ▼

Even with RAM in the picture, the fact that this PC comes in for under $2500 given the incredible productivity and gaming performance on offer is pretty darn impressive, if we do say so ourselves. And if you want to boost its performance even further, you have compelling routes to get there with a faster SSD or RTX 5070 Ti.

But if there's one thing that 2026 has taught us, it's that these deals won't last. So act now, before everything gets even more expensive.

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For more Black Friday savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals overall, or dive deeper into specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, and Gaming chair deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.