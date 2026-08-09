Wolfbox MF60 Compressed Air Duster is nearly 40% off in a limited-time deal — powerful rechargeable device's propulsion fan runs at up to 110,000 RPM

Your beloved PCs deserve a regular clean as part of their maintenance schedule. If you miss a seasonal clean or two it is easy for dust to build up and transform from a slight blemish on the system's appearance to something that actually hinders cooling and performance. For all your dusty electronics cleaning tasks, a capable air duster can save the day, and we've spotted a limited-time deal on the powerful Wolfbox MF60 Compressed Air Duster. It is at one of its best prices ever, reduced by 39% from $49.99 to $30.39, for a limited time on Amazon.

No matter how clean you keep your home, electrical equipment always attracts dust. With PC airflow cases pulling in air from outside to keep components cool, there's always a fresh intake of detritus every time it is used. Laptop fans can be an even worse dust magnet if they are regularly carried around in bags, rested on soft furnishings - an issue exacerbated by the small fans and vents on portables.

This is where a capable dust buster can be useful. It can make maintenance effortless and convenient. The Wolfbox MF60 Compressed Air Duster, for example, is a cordless rechargeable device weighing just half a pound. Users can select one of its three fan speeds, and its brushless motor will kick in to deliver up to 72.4 m/s wind speed using its 110,000 RPM fan.

Save 39% Wolfbox MF60: was $49.99 now $30.39 at Amazon All-time low price The Wolfbox MF60 Compressed Air Duster is a cordless rechargeable device weighing just half a pound. It offers three fan speeds, and its brushless motor will kick in to deliver up to 72.4 m/s wind speed blasts using its 110,000 RPM fan setting. It can air dust for up to 240 minutes between charges.

For less strenuous dust busting work, or on more delicate items, users can dial in the fan at 25K RPM, or 60K RPM. On the lowest setting you'll get up to 240 minutes of air dusting from a single charge. Charging up from empty to full will take 3.5 hours. A USB charging cable is supplied in the box.

Another attraction of the Wolfbox MF60 Compressed Air Duster is the nozzle selection in the box. These include a flat nozzle for blowing dust off PC cases and desks, a long nozzle for deep cleaning computer keyboards and car vents, a round all-purpose nozzle, and there's a swim ring/air mattress nozzle for outdoor inflation and camping.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, gaming chair, or CPU Deals pages.