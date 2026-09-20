Collapse of mainstream optical drive supply kills high-end CD players — PS Audio and Naim halt production as component costs double

Many audiophiles still prefer physical media like CDs and vinyl over streaming, especially those who want to own their music, which is why we’re seeing a resurgence in sales for these media. However, one major concern hitting some Hi-Fi brands is the lack of optical drives built for mainstream computers, which has caused the supply chain for key components to dry up. According to Headphonesty, Naim’s Uniti Star and PS Audio’s PMG Super Audio CD Transport have ended production because their suppliers no longer make the optical hardware these units need.

Unfortunately, both companies cannot easily find replacements for these out-of-production components. “The drives appropriate for a PMG are no longer available,” PS Audio CEO Paul McGowan said in the company forum. He also added that building its own optical disc reader is beyond PS Audio’s capabilities, saying that its expertise is in electronics and software. It’s also the same problem that Naim is facing, with one commenter in its own forum saying that it assembles components instead of manufacturing them from raw parts and materials.

PS Audio’s problems began in June 2024, when D&M Holdings, which owns Denon and Marantz, said that it would stop taking orders for its SACD/CD mechanism by the end of the following month. This meant that the company needed to place its final order before the deadline, with costs doubling as other brands scrambled to build their stockpiles. This was probably because D&M was the only company producing and selling that particular component to third parties. McGowan stated that Marantz has ended production of its SACD/CD drives and that PS Audio has completely bought out the company’s last remaining inventory.

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While it’s unclear which supplier Naim used for its Uniti Star Streaming Amplifier, it’s been said that the company did consider an alternative supplier for its optical drives. Unfortunately, this is not an easy swap in the production line, as these optical media readers are often built as an assembly, meaning installing a different model requires new control codes and mechanical tweaks inside these units. As Naim was considering how to integrate this substitute drive into its existing Uniti Star product, the alternative ceased production as well.

You can still buy Hi-Fi CD players and transports today, but these units from Naim and PS Audio are already out of stock if you want them brand new. Thankfully, the two companies keep some components in their inventory for repairs, so existing owners don’t have to worry about getting their expensive systems bricked just because the optical readers on their devices have failed.

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