Collapse of mainstream optical drive supply kills high-end CD players — PS Audio and Naim halt production as component costs double
What would happen if the optical drive on your Hi-Fi player fails and replacements are no longer available?
Many audiophiles still prefer physical media like CDs and vinyl over streaming, especially those who want to own their music, which is why we’re seeing a resurgence in sales for these media. However, one major concern hitting some Hi-Fi brands is the lack of optical drives built for mainstream computers, which has caused the supply chain for key components to dry up. According to Headphonesty, Naim’s Uniti Star and PS Audio’s PMG Super Audio CD Transport have ended production because their suppliers no longer make the optical hardware these units need.
Unfortunately, both companies cannot easily find replacements for these out-of-production components. “The drives appropriate for a PMG are no longer available,” PS Audio CEO Paul McGowan said in the company forum. He also added that building its own optical disc reader is beyond PS Audio’s capabilities, saying that its expertise is in electronics and software. It’s also the same problem that Naim is facing, with one commenter in its own forum saying that it assembles components instead of manufacturing them from raw parts and materials.
PS Audio’s problems began in June 2024, when D&M Holdings, which owns Denon and Marantz, said that it would stop taking orders for its SACD/CD mechanism by the end of the following month. This meant that the company needed to place its final order before the deadline, with costs doubling as other brands scrambled to build their stockpiles. This was probably because D&M was the only company producing and selling that particular component to third parties. McGowan stated that Marantz has ended production of its SACD/CD drives and that PS Audio has completely bought out the company’s last remaining inventory.
While it’s unclear which supplier Naim used for its Uniti Star Streaming Amplifier, it’s been said that the company did consider an alternative supplier for its optical drives. Unfortunately, this is not an easy swap in the production line, as these optical media readers are often built as an assembly, meaning installing a different model requires new control codes and mechanical tweaks inside these units. As Naim was considering how to integrate this substitute drive into its existing Uniti Star product, the alternative ceased production as well.
You can still buy Hi-Fi CD players and transports today, but these units from Naim and PS Audio are already out of stock if you want them brand new. Thankfully, the two companies keep some components in their inventory for repairs, so existing owners don’t have to worry about getting their expensive systems bricked just because the optical readers on their devices have failed.
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Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.
I've mostly stopped buying audio CDs, but I long-ago stopped actually listening to them by swapping discs. Pretty much the first thing I do with a new CD is just rip it to FLAC. CDs just happen to be a means of getting lossless audio and having a physical backup. I do still have a car with an in-dash CD player, BTW.
These days, I actually buy more UHD blu-rays than audio CDs.
The music market has segmented into two categories.
1 - Bulk of customers are digital/streaming.
2 - Collectors favour vinyl over CD, because of physical design, music culture, the experience, the whole vibe for want of a better term that CD never retained.
You can see the same thing in gaming.
1 - Bulk of customers are digital.
2 - Premium collectors favour game cartridges over CD/DVD games, at almost every event/store/expo the physical cart is what takes centre stage, similar to vinyl its culture based.
Source: https://www.whestaudio.co.uk/blogs/news/what-is-riaa-equalization(summary provided by Gemini)
The SACD is basically a DVD. I'm not clear on if you can trivially bypass the encryption on any computer with a DVD drive, but if that is possible, there's hundreds of millions of devices on the market. Hook it up to the hi-fi player with broken drive if you want.
Well, the wikipedia article said people managed to get raw, unprotected DSD streams with flawed or hacked drives, but I still wouldn't assume every disc has been ripped.
As for the DSD streams, the format is pretty weird. You could convert to 24-bit 96 kHz and still maintain good quality, but you'd want a really good converter. The format is designed to be fed directly into a delta-sigma DAC chip. I saw the links you posted, but if the goal is to listen to those bitstreams anywhere but on your PC, then you'll need to convert them.
Not from a copy protection standpoint, at least. The wikipedia article you linked talks a little about it.
DVD Audio discs are also more challenging than DVD Video. They use a distinct encryption format, although I'm reading that was still successfully cracked.