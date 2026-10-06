CD players are back with modern, interesting features, starting as low as $89 — here are some of the best and most interesting new models

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Bluetooth, MagSafe, wild form factors, and more

Fiio and Fosi Audio CD players on a table with headphones and CDs
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In case you didn’t get the memo, CD sales are surging, up a whopping 58.6% in the U.S. this year, according to the RIAA. And whether you’re looking to break your old disc collection out of the attic or closet, or you’re considering starting a new CD collection and ditching that algorithmically driven streaming service, there are plenty of options to choose from. Some can offer as good or arguably even better audio quality than a 90s-era Discman or hi-fi player, while others prioritize modern features, like Bluetooth, showcasing your spinning disc, novel form factors, or RGB lighting.

There are solid, affordable, sub-$150 options that deliver the best of old and new, though. Below is a list of some of the best and most interesting new CD players, starting with a couple that I own and enjoy myself.

Fiio DM13
Fiio DM13: $164.99 at Amazon

This CD player features dual CS43198 DACs for solid sound, a nice metal frame, an ample 3750mAh battery, and Bluetooth 5.2 (although pairing is kinda clunky).

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Lokmat CD211
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Lokmat CD211: was $129.99 now $89.99 at Amazon

Yes, this is a no-name CD player with questionable sound output. But if you're looking for something that stands out, it's hard to beat a player that looks like a mini arcade cabinet, plays CDs vertically behind a translucent door, and even sports RGB lighting. The CD211 makes do with Bluetooth 5.1 if you don't want to use the built-in speakers, and there's even an FM radio for more retro audio vibes.

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KM5 CP1
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KM5 CP1: was $209 now $167.20 at Amazon

The CP1 from Japan's KM5 is a fairly standard portable CD player in terms of features, although you do get Bluetooth connectivity. But the main draw with this model is its transparent "Neonyellow" shell. Few things scream retro 90s nostalgia meets cyberpunk harder than this player, and I love it.

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CoolGeek M1
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CoolGeek M1: was $159 now $127.20 at Amazon

If you like showing off your hardware and music and want a CD player that's designed to be a functional piece of art, look no further. The M1 is a transparent frame with a floating CD player inside. You'll need to slide the front cover off to swap CDs, but you can connect to speakers via Bluetooth 5.0 or aux, and the battery is rated for up to 8 hours of playback.

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Onkyo DX-C390
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Onkyo DX-C390: was $374.99 now $290.50 at Amazon

Looking for something more traditional that won't force you to get up and swap discs every 74 minutes or less? This six-disc changer from Onkyo is one of the very few of these old-school-type carousel players still being manufactured. It doesn't have Bluetooth, and it isn't portable, but I do like the retro green display and the idea of creating a "playlist" of my six favorite CDs.

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Philips 80W Micro Music System (TAM4205M2/37)
Save 13% ($30)
Philips 80W Micro Music System (TAM4205M2/37): was $229.99 now $199.99 at Amazon

This 80W complete stereo system is a nice mix of old and new. Aside from the pair of speakers, you get FM radio, USB/MP3 playback, and Bluetooth 5.4 Auracast for simple device pairing. Sure, it will take up a fair amount of shelf space, but this is a dead-simple way to breathe new life into your old CD collection, or start a new one.

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Matt Safford
Matt Safford
Managing Editor

After a rough start with the Mattel Aquarius as a child, Matt built his first PC in the late 1990s and ventured into mild PC modding in the early 2000s. He’s spent the last 15 years covering emerging technology for Smithsonian, Popular Science, and Consumer Reports, while testing components and PCs for Computer Shopper, PCMag and Digital Trends.