Grab some of our favorite controllers for PC gaming for less than the cost of a DualSense — get a quality controller with more features during Prime Day

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If you aren't feeling particularly great about Sony right now.

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Sony doesn’t have a lot of love going its way among gamers right now, especially among the PC crowd, between the decision to abandon physical disc sales and reportedly shelve ports of its games to PC. Sony makes an excellent controller with the DualSense, not only for the PS5, but also for PC, with native support for its features (such as adaptive triggers) in some games. Still, it doesn’t feel great spending $74 on a controller if you don’t particularly align with Sony’s recent decisions, especially considering there are several other excellent controllers that either cost less or pack more features (and sometimes both).

Although there’s some impressive tech in the DualSense, it’s missing a lot of features that are now commonplace among third-party controllers, notably, TMR joysticks, additional rear paddle buttons, and multiple onboard controller profiles — you’ll need to spend $200 on the DualSense Edge for that. All of the controllers below come with those modern conveniences, as well as dedicated software for profile management and button remapping.

GameSir G7 Pro Controller
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GameSir G7 Pro Controller: was $79.99 now $63.99 at Amazon

The GameSir G7 Pro is a controller for Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Android, and it comes with tri-mode connectivity, including Bluetooth, wired, and 2.4GHz connections. It also comes with a charging dock, as well as a swappable D-pad.

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8BitDo Pro 2 Controller
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8BitDo Pro 2 Controller: was $49.99 now $41.99 at Amazon

The 8BitDo Pro 2 is a controller for PC, Android, macOS, and Switch. It connects via a USB-C cable or Bluetooth, and it comes with two rear paddle buttons.

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8Bitdo Pro 3 Controller
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8Bitdo Pro 3 Controller: was $69.99 now $55.99 at Amazon

The 8BitDo Pro 3 controller supports Windows, macOS, and Android, and it comes with Hall Effect triggers, TMR joysticks, and swappable ABXY buttons.

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GameSir Cyclone 2 Controller
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GameSir Cyclone 2 Controller: was $55.99 now $44.79 at Amazon

The GameSir Cyclone 2 controller works with PC, Android, and Switch, and it supports three connectivity modes, including Bluetooth, wired, and 2.4GHz. It comes with an included charging dock and removable 2.4GHz dongle.

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Valve Steam Controller
Valve Steam Controller: $99 at store.steampowered.com

The Steam Controller is only available directly from Valve. You cannot purchase it directly. Instead, you'll need to sign up for a reservation list, which will put you in a purchase queue.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.