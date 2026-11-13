Grab this 8BitDo wireless controller for your gaming PC and Switch 2 at its lowest ever price, now $51.12 — 27% off this fully customizable Ultimate 2 gamepad with TMR joysticks, dual triggers and remappable buttons

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Grab a new game pad for PC and console gaming

8BitDo Ultimate 2 controller deal
(Image credit: Future / 8BitDo)
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A huge discount on a gamepad for your gaming PC or Nintendo Switch 2 console is available right now. You can pick up the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 game controller for only $51.12 right now, a 27% discount on a flagship wireless gamepad with precision TMR joysticks and an integrated charging dock.

Check out this deal at Amazon

8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller for PC and Nintendo Switch
Save 27% ($18.87)
8Bitdo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller for PC and Nintendo Switch: was $69.99 now $51.12 at Amazon

This 8BitDo Ultimate 2 wireless controller works with Windows PCs, laptops, and Nintendo Switch game consoles, with Switch 2 functionality requiring a quick firmware update. It has both linear Hall Effect and non-linear tactical triggers, which you can switch between, along with ultra-sensitive TMR joysticks, as well as a charging dock.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.