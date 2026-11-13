Grab this 8BitDo wireless controller for your gaming PC and Switch 2 at its lowest ever price, now $51.12 — 27% off this fully customizable Ultimate 2 gamepad with TMR joysticks, dual triggers and remappable buttons

A huge discount on a gamepad for your gaming PC or Nintendo Switch 2 console is available right now. You can pick up the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 game controller for only $51.12 right now, a 27% discount on a flagship wireless gamepad with precision TMR joysticks and an integrated charging dock.

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This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this 8BitDo controller, according to Camelcamelcamel's data. It's important to note that there are a few different variants of this game controller that you can buy. They're pretty much identical, except for some differences in the color and button layout. This one is the cheapest right now, and it'll work with your Windows PC immediately.

This is a wireless controller, and you can use it over 2.4 GHz wireless using the supplied USB adapter or via a Bluetooth connection. You can also use it wired, too, over USB. This is a Windows-compatible controller, but this particular variant of the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is built with the Nintendo Switch in mind. It's now both Switch and Switch 2 compatible, but you'll need to update the firmware for both the controller and adapter to use it with your Switch 2. It has built-in vibration and, with those Nintendo gamers in mind, it also includes motion control functionality that you can use in-game.

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 comes with both linear Hall Effect triggers and non-linear tactile triggers, with quick-switch sliders that let you choose between the two, depending on which you prefer. It's also the first 8BitDo controller on sale that uses TMR joysticks, giving you much higher sensitivity and greater precision for gaming.

You can fully customize this 8BitDo controller to suit how you play. That's thanks to its Ultimate V2 software, which you can use to adjust stick and trigger precision settings, remap the buttons, adjust the RGB lighting, and set your vibration settings. It also lets you set up in-game macros, which you can activate using long presses on different keys.

This is a wireless controller, so you'll need to charge its 1,000 mAh battery to keep using it (unless you decide to go wired). It comes with a charging dock, however, so you won't need to swap out any AAA batteries here. The dock works as a practical stand for your controller when you're not using it, too, and has a built-in light so you know when the charging is complete.

With a sale price of $51.12, this 8BitDo Ultimate 2 wireless game controller is now at the lowest price we've ever seen it. This is a great price for a versatile controller that you can use with both your PC and Nintendo consoles, along with other devices like laptops and handheld gaming PCs like the Steam Deck, too.