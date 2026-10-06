Grab this epic Razer Wolverine V3 controller for a great 53% off — now just $94.99 for this competitive wireless gamepad with TMR sticks and 8K polling rate

Deals
By
Published

Crazy performance on a wireless gamepad.

Razer Wolverine V3 Tournament Edition game controller deal
(Image credit: Future)

Getting the edge over your opponents can sometimes come down to the wire, or maybe the lack of one. A wireless gamepad gives you peace of mind that a wired controller can't. If you want a gamepad that doesn't compromise on specs while offering lightning-fast wireless performance, the Razer Wolverine V3 Pro can give you that for only $94.99, which is 53% off the normal price.

● Check out this deal at Amazon

Razer Wolverine V3 Pro
Wired
Save 53% ($105)
Razer Wolverine V3 Pro: was $199.99 now $94.99 at Amazon

This wired controller won't fail you in the middle of an intense battle, with its ultra-low latency and precise TMR thumbsticks helping you stay on top of your opponents. The Wolverine V3 Pro has an 8,000 Hz polling rate and is fully customizable through Razer's software.

View Deal
Jhet Borja
Jhet Borja
Freelance Writer

Jhet Borja is a serial hobbyist who was taking apart toys from childhood and sketching inventions. He now loves doing DIY projects ranging from designing custom 3D-printed parts, building PCs and keyboards, all the way to woodworking. If he's not getting his hands dirty, he's probably brainstorming his next project.