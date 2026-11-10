Grab this GameSir Super Nova wireless controller at a record-low Amazon price, now under $40 — 20% discount on PC and Switch gamepad that ships with drift-free Hall Effect sticks and a customizable layout

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A budget-friendly and appealing controller for PC

GameSir Super Nova wireless controller deal
(Image credit: Future / GameSir)
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There's nothing that can improve the gaming experience on a PC more than a brand new controller, and this deal on a wireless gamepad is one you won't want to miss. For a limited time only, you can pick up GameSir's Super Nova wireless gaming controller for $39.99. That's a record low from Amazon directly, and one that knocks 20% off its list price.

Grab this deal at Amazon

GameSir Super Nova Wireless Controller
Save 20% ($10)
GameSir Super Nova Wireless Controller: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon

The GameSir Super Nova wireless controller is compatible for use with PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. Its mix of Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers means accurate control while eliminating stick-drift buildup. The Super Nova controller features subtle RGB lighting, swappable ABXY buttons, a detachable faceplate, a 1000mAh battery, and a charging dock.

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Ben Stockton
Ben Stockton
Deals Writer

Ben Stockton is a deals writer at Tom’s Hardware. He's been writing about technology since 2018, with bylines at PCGamesN, How-To Geek, and Tom’s Guide, among others. When he’s not hunting down the best bargains, he’s busy tinkering with his homelab or watching old Star Trek episodes.