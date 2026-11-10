Grab this GameSir Super Nova wireless controller at a record-low Amazon price, now under $40 — 20% discount on PC and Switch gamepad that ships with drift-free Hall Effect sticks and a customizable layout

There's nothing that can improve the gaming experience on a PC more than a brand new controller, and this deal on a wireless gamepad is one you won't want to miss. For a limited time only, you can pick up GameSir's Super Nova wireless gaming controller for $39.99. That's a record low from Amazon directly, and one that knocks 20% off its list price.

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There are a lot of cheap controllers out there at this price point and lower, but they won't come with the specs that this GameSir controller has. For under $40, you're getting Hall Effect sticks and triggers, along with three different connectivity methods and a charging dock. It's also got an Xbox-style layout, although annoyingly, it isn't compatible with Xbox. It will work with your PC, however, along with smartphones, and even a Nintendo Switch.

Save 20% ($10) GameSir Super Nova Wireless Controller: was $49.99 now $39.99 at Amazon The GameSir Super Nova wireless controller is compatible for use with PC, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android devices. Its mix of Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers means accurate control while eliminating stick-drift buildup. The Super Nova controller features subtle RGB lighting, swappable ABXY buttons, a detachable faceplate, a 1000mAh battery, and a charging dock.

You won't be too surprised by the GameSir Super Nova's design, and it's a comfortable and familiar option for gamers, with rubberized grips on the handles and the Xbox button layout for the thumbsticks and buttons. It's instantly recognizable if you've used a recent Xbox controller, making it perfect for PC gaming.

There are three different ways to connect the GameSir Super Nova to a device. You can use it wired, so you won't have to worry about battery life, or you can connect wirelessly using a 2.4 GHz dongle or via Bluetooth. The wired and wireless 2.4 GHz connections will ensure ultra-low latency with a 1,000Hz polling rate, which you'll want if you play competitive-style FPS games, for instance. Bluetooth will give you better battery life while using its 1,000 mAh battery. The combination also makes it easier to switch between using different devices, too.

The GameSir Super Nova is fitted with Hall Effect switches for the controller's trigger buttons, and also uses Hall Effect thumbsticks. These magnetic switches reduce physical wear and tear, avoiding the stick-drift issues that have plagued plenty of older controllers. You've also got trigger stops you can engage for a hair-trigger feel, giving you faster response times in FPS games. There's also 6-axis gyroscopic movement that you can use in Nintendo Switch games, along with vibration motors in both handgrips for haptic feedback.

It's possible to remove the magnetic faceplate and swap the ABXY button layout for your own preference, while vibration settings, button mapping, and dead zone adjustment can be made using GameSir's own app.

The $39.99 sale price for this GameSir Super Nova game controller is a good one, and it's the lowest we've seen on Amazon before. Expect this deal to sell out fast, as there's no guarantee that this limited-time deal will stick around for very long.