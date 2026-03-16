No more stick drift for under $50 — 8BitDo's Pro 3 controller with Hall-Effect TMR sticks and swappable ABXY buttons is 29% off while stocks last

The bane of many a gamer is the realisation that your trusted controller is beginning to fail you. Like many avid gamers, myself included, there comes a time when the older potentiometer-style thumbsticks begin to wear out, and you start experiencing "stick drift" in your favorite games. There's nothing worse than letting your scope begin to move in a direction on its own merit, or your racing car start veering off in a different direction when you let go of the thumbstick. Older-style controllers, unfortunately, start to experience this degradation when the physical parts on the thumbstick begin to wear out, and this, of course, varies with use time. So why not pick up a new controller in this amazing Woot deal, where you can switch up to an 8BitDo Pro 3 controller with TMR thumbsticks and swappable ABXY buttons, for just $49.99. This hi-tech controller is a good value, but with over 29% off, this deal is a no-brainer. Be quick, though, as this offer only lasts for 15 days, or until stock runs out, whichever is quicker.

As I previously mentioned, the 8BitDo gives off serious retro controller vibes with its retro looks and shape. The symmetrical thumbstick placement is a favorite for many gamers and ofter preferred over the offset thumbstick positioning of the Xbox gamepads.

Most importantly, the thumbsticks use TMR technology, which helps to eliminate the chances of your controller developing stick-drift, as TMR sticks rely on magnetic fields to determine directional input. Small magnets and sensors detect the changes in magnetic fields without physical contact, reducing any wear and tear in comparison to a traditional potentiometer thumbstick.

Half-Price Save 29% ($20) 8BitDo Pro 3 Controller: was $69.99 now $49.99 at Woot! This wireless controller features a speedy, low-latency 2.4GHz or Bluetooth connection. TMR thumbsticks, HE triggers, and a tactile D-pad for enhanced retro gaming. An integrated charging dock keeps your controller ready for your next game session.

At only $49.99, you can't go wrong. This wireless controller features a speedy, low-latency 2.4GHz connection and Bluetooth, making it super responsive. Just what you need in high-octane games. The D-pad placement is also superb if you're into more retro gaming. An integrated charging dock keeps your controller always charged and ready to play in between game sessions.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.