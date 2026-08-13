This $57.99 8BitDo Ultimate 2 wireless controller is a brilliantly customizable option for PC gamers — fully customizable gamepad with Nintendo Switch compatibility includes dual triggers, TMR joysticks, and adjustable RGB lighting

There's a bargain on a gamepad for your PC or Nintendo Switch games console that you won't want to miss. This 8BitDo Ultimate 2 game controller is $57.99 right now, a 17% discount that nets you a flagship pad with precision TMR joysticks and an integrated charging dock.

● Check out this deal at Amazon

There are a couple of variants of this game controller on sale, but specs-wise, they're pretty identical, with just a few differences in color and button design. Right now, this version is the cheapest, and it'll work great with any Windows PC out of the box. It's wireless, with 2.4GHz (available with the supplied dongle) and Bluetooth connectivity, but you can hook it up to your machine using USB if you prefer.

While Windows-compatible, this variant of the 8BitDo Ultimate 2 is also a Nintendo Switch controller at heart. It features built-in vibration and, for Switch users, motion control functionality that you can use in-game. Nintendo Switch 2 compatibility is offered, too, although that requires a quick firmware update to get things running smoothly.

The 8BitDo Ultimate 2 features linear Hall Effect triggers, along with non-linear tactile triggers, with quick-switch sliders to let you choose between the two, depending on which you prefer. It's also the first 8BitDo controller to use TMR joysticks with higher sensitivity and greater precision.

This 8BitDo controller is fully customizable, too, thanks to its Ultimate V2 software, which lets you remap buttons, adjust stick and trigger precision, adjust vibration settings, and set up your preferred RGB lighting. You can also assign macros with long presses to certain keys.

A wireless controller means charging, but you don't need to swap out the batteries, as it comes with a charging dock. This looks good, works as a practical stand, and has a light to keep you updated on the charging process.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The $57.99 sale price for this 8BitDo Ultimate 2 game controller isn't the lowest we've seen, but it's still a good price with a decent discount for a gamepad that you can use across your devices. While it's rated for PC and Nintendo Switch, it'll work with your laptop for mobile gaming, and there's no reason why you couldn't use it with another handheld (with some setup) like the Steam Deck, too.