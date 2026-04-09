Under $30, GameSir's Super Nova wireless controller has an unbelievable 40% slashed off the price in this limited-time offer — includes stick drift eliminating Hall Effect thumbsticks and switches

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Cheap and very cheerful

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I am a sucker for a nice new controller to use with my PC, and today's deal features a wireless controller that is a real winner. For less than $30, you can grab GameSir's Super Nova wireless gaming controller from Woot for just $29.99. This stunning price shaves a massive 40% ($20) off the $49.99 full list price. There are lots of cheap controllers floating around for $30, but they don't all come with the latest Hall Effect technology, tri-mode connectivity, and a charging dock. The GameSir Super Nova sports the now traditional Xbox button and stick layout, but unfortunately isn't compatible with the Xbox console. It will work on just about everything else, though, mainly PC and Nintendo Switch.