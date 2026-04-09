Under $30, GameSir's Super Nova wireless controller has an unbelievable 40% slashed off the price in this limited-time offer — includes stick drift eliminating Hall Effect thumbsticks and switches

I am a sucker for a nice new controller to use with my PC, and today's deal features a wireless controller that is a real winner. For less than $30, you can grab GameSir's Super Nova wireless gaming controller from Woot for just $29.99. This stunning price shaves a massive 40% ($20) off the $49.99 full list price. There are lots of cheap controllers floating around for $30, but they don't all come with the latest Hall Effect technology, tri-mode connectivity, and a charging dock. The GameSir Super Nova sports the now traditional Xbox button and stick layout, but unfortunately isn't compatible with the Xbox console. It will work on just about everything else, though, mainly PC and Nintendo Switch.

The GameSir Super Nova uses a comfortable design that's familiar to most gamers, rubberized grips on the handles, and the traditional Xbox layout for the thumbsticks and buttons make the controller instantly recognisable and usable if you've used any Xbox controller in the past, and is perfect for PC gaming, linking up to a Nintendo Switch, or for even hooking up to your phone or tablet over Bluetooth.

You can choose three methods of connectivity: wired, wireless over a 2.4Ghz dongle, and via Bluetooth. Both the wired and wireless 2.4GHz connections will enable you to game with an ultra-low latency 1000Hz polling rate, perfect for games that rely on twitch inputs. This level of connectivity makes it super easy for you to use this controller with multiple devices and switch between them easily.

The GameSir Super Nova packs the latest Hall Effect switches for the controller's trigger buttons, and also uses Hall Effect thumbsticks. The magnetic switches reduce physical wear and tear and reduce stick-drift issues that have plagued many older controllers that do not use the tech. For faster trigger responses, especially in First-Person-Shooter titles, you can engage the trigger stops for more of a hair-trigger feel.

Other features of the Super Nova include 6-axis gyroscopic movement for use with Nintendo Switch handhelds, and vibration motors in both handgrips for haptic feedback. You can remove the magnetic faceplate and swap the layout of the ABXY buttons to your preference, and fully customise the vibration settings, dead zone adjustments, and button mapping in the GameSir app.