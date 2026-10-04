US Navy uses Xbox-style controllers to fire anti-drone lasers deployed on ships — $13-per-shot laser weapon deployed in the Strait of Hormuz, uses a familiar interface instead of a custom control system

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We don’t need to reinvent the wheel (or the Xbox controller).

an Xbox controller
(Image credit: Guillaume Coupy/Unsplash)

It seems that Microsoft has refined the balance between ergonomics and sophisticated control systems with the Xbox controller, as the U.S. Navy has started using Xbox-style controllers for its anti-drone laser systems. According to Interesting Engineering, Xbox-style controllers deliver targeting precision and rapid user inputs, making them ideal for operating the weapons platform. Aside from that, many sailors are already quite familiar with the basic layout of these handheld controllers, making it easier for them to get used to the control method during training.

We don’t have further details about the system, like whether the operators use a wired or wireless controller and whether the Navy uses an off-the-shelf commercial system or has one specially made by a contractor. Nevertheless, this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen a controller being used for such a critical system. In fact, the ill-fated Titan submersible used a cheap Logitech F710 game controller as its sole control interface (although the main suspected reason for the tragedy is the design and construction of the vessel).

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Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.