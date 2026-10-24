Use your 3D printer to customize this new Stage Tour guitar PC controller — Drakong's InfinaKore Fender Telecaster peripheral is a modder's dream

News
By
Published

A customizable rhythm game controller that's compatible with the new Stage Tour and pre-existing Guitar Hero and Rock Band games.

InfinaKore Fender Telecaster
(Image credit: Drakong)
0

It's been over 20 years since the first Guitar Hero arrived on the gaming scene in 2005 and catapulted music rhythm games to the top of the charts. This was followed by multiple Guitar Hero iterations and competition from rival rhythm games such as Rock Band, and even Clone Hero on the PC. Now, in 2026, band-based rhythm games are due to make a return with the imminent release of Stage Tour from developer RedOctane Games. This brings new opportunities for brand-new music peripherals, and one interesting entry with a unique spin is the InfinaKore Fender Telecaster guitar controller from manufacturer Drakong, which will retail for an MSRP of $129.99 / €129.99 / £119.99. This new controller has a modular design to let creative users fully customize the guitar to their own look and feel, and even 3D-Print their own parts.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.