Use your 3D printer to customize this new Stage Tour guitar PC controller — Drakong's InfinaKore Fender Telecaster peripheral is a modder's dream

It's been over 20 years since the first Guitar Hero arrived on the gaming scene in 2005 and catapulted music rhythm games to the top of the charts. This was followed by multiple Guitar Hero iterations and competition from rival rhythm games such as Rock Band, and even Clone Hero on the PC. Now, in 2026, band-based rhythm games are due to make a return with the imminent release of Stage Tour from developer RedOctane Games. This brings new opportunities for brand-new music peripherals, and one interesting entry with a unique spin is the InfinaKore Fender Telecaster guitar controller from manufacturer Drakong, which will retail for an MSRP of $129.99 / €129.99 / £119.99. This new controller has a modular design to let creative users fully customize the guitar to their own look and feel, and even 3D-Print their own parts.

The premise of open-source and customizable peripherals isn't a new one, but it certainly does make this new guitar controller from Californian-based peripheral maker Drakong (Part of HyperKin) interesting. Being able to take the core of this guitar controller and modify the shape, size, and color of the body and head by 3D printing your ideas or community designs will allow you to instantly transform this controller into something else.

(Image credit: Drakong)

Apart from the customization aspects of the InfinaKore controller, the guitar peripheral hosts the latest tech, with the top frets using low-profile Kailh Choc switches (these are hot-swappable) and the bottom frets using membrane switches, with the strum-bar and whammy-bar using hall-effect switches for less wear and tear.

The fret bar has some of the frets styled like a D-pad for some interesting strumming possibilities, plus the controller can be easily stored away thanks to a foldable neck, allowing convenient storage and transportation.

There's also tri-mode connectivity, a 4-mode slider switch, tilt functionality for entering the power-up mode, or just use the new dedicated power-up button. Even better, the buttons are mappable.

There's plenty of rhythm music gaming to look forward to when Stage Tour drops later on in the year, and this could be a great controller to complement the game.

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