While compressed air is affordable, it becomes less practical if you clean your system frequently. You could unknowingly spend hundreds of dollars a year on disposable cans, especially if you use compressed air outside of system maintenance. Amazon has plenty of deals on cordless air dusters during Black Friday week, which not only helps save you money in the long run but is also better for the environment.

As with any product, air dusters come in different shapes, specifications, and features. So, choose one that meets your needs. Prices also vary, but we have curated a selection of air dusters, starting at $19, which is a few dollars more expensive than a can of compressed air, and going up to premium options.

Save 17% ($4) CAGIWIRU Compressed Air Duster: was $23.99 now $19.99 at Amazon At a very accessible price, the CAGIWIRU air duster has a fan speed of 130,000 RPM. It offers three adjustable gear speeds, an LED light, and various attachments for different cleaning needs. Read more Read less ▼

Save 33% ($30) Wolfbox MF100: was $89.99 now $59.99 at Amazon This compact air duster is capable of moving air at velocities of up to 45 m/s, powered by a turbofan operating at 150,000 RPM. It features a rechargeable battery that provides a usage time of up to 100 minutes and supports charging via USB Type-C. The MF100 is equipped with five nozzles and two brush tools to facilitate the cleaning of your PC equipment. Read more Read less ▼

Save 34% ($13.41) Fresmol Compressed Air Duster: was $39.99 now $26.58 at Amazon This air duster features three adjustable gear modes up to 100,000 RPM. It also has a smart LED display to show the active mode, plus an LED light for working in dark places. Read more Read less ▼

Save 15% ($10.50) Sabrent Blowzer X6: was $69.99 now $59.49 at Amazon The Blowzer X6 is a high-end cordless air duster with a 130,000 RPM motor. It includes five nozzles, a carrying case, and a three-year warranty. Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($6) CAGIWIRU Compressed Air Duster: was $24.99 now $18.99 at Amazon This device is equipped with a slightly varied set of accessories designed for cleaning your PC or keyboard. It features rechargeable capability via USB Type-C, includes two different nozzles and three brushes, and operates at a maximum speed of 150,000 RPM. Read more Read less ▼

Pomels Pomels Compressed Air Duster: was $29.99 now $23.99 at Amazon For only under $24, get your hands on this rechargeable 110,000 RPM electric air duster. You get three adjustable speed settings, and about 20-40 minutes of continuous cleaning power (displayed on the LED screen) from the 7500 MAh battery. It comes with five nozzles and four soft brushes for any task. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% ($21) Wolfbox MF60: was $49.99 now $28.99 at Amazon Wolfbox's rechargeable compressed air duster has a 110,000 RPM motor, three speed settings, and five nozzles for cleaning. It has two 2,2500 mAh batteries that charge in three and a half hours. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% ($22) Gooloo F3 Compressed Air Duster: was $49.99 now $27.99 at Amazon This 3-gear duster from Gooloo includes three attachements, and a USB-C cord for charging. Gooloo sas the F3 runs up to an incredible 240 minutes with the 5,000 mAh battery using gear-1, and 19 minutes using gear-3 (maximum 150,000 RPM). Read more Read less ▼

Save 24% ($12.01) JUFINX F32 Max Compressed Air Duster and Vacuum: was $49.99 now $37.98 at Amazon Save on this combo air duster and vaccum from JUFINX. This kit comes with several different attachments to blow (or suck!) out the dirt. It runs at three speeds up to 150,000 RPM. You can even seal storage bags with this duster. Read more Read less ▼

More Black Friday 2026 Tech Deals

Download the Tom's Hardware app for up-to-the-minute updates on iOS and Android.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive deals, Gaming Monitor deals, CPU deals, Gaming PC deals, RAM combo deals, 3D printer deals, RAM deals, Gaming laptop deals, Wi-Fi Router deals, GPU deals, Gaming chair deals, PC building tool deals, PC peripherals deals, filament and resin deals, motherboard deals, CPU cooler deals, PC case deals, Dell and Alienware deals, USB charger deals, and laptop PC deals pages.

* The listed previous prices can vary based on retailer, as many use different metrics, like 90-day rolling averages or ‘estimated value’ due to ongoing shortages and price hikes.