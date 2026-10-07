Deep clean your PC in seconds with cordless duster deals from $19 — save hundreds on canned air with unlimited high-RPM dusting power

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Say goodbye to freezing fingers and empty cans

Sabrent Blowzer X6
(Image credit: Sabrent)

While compressed air is affordable, it becomes less practical if you clean your system frequently. You could unknowingly spend hundreds of dollars a year on disposable cans, especially if you use compressed air outside of system maintenance. Amazon has plenty of deals on cordless air dusters during the Big Day sales, which not only helps save you money in the long run but is also better for the environment.

Sabrent Blowzer X6
Save 24% ($16.80)
Sabrent Blowzer X6: was $69.99 now $53.19 at Amazon

The Blowzer X6 is a high-end cordless air duster with a 130,000 RPM motor. It includes five nozzles, a carrying case, and a three-year warranty.

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CAGIWIRU Compressed Air Duster
Save 20% ($4.80)
CAGIWIRU Compressed Air Duster: was $23.99 now $19.19 at Amazon

At a very accessible price, the CAGIWIRU air duster has a fan speed of 130,000 RPM. It offers three adjustable gear speeds, an LED light, and various attachments for different cleaning needs.

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CAGIWIRU Compressed Air Duster
Save 23% ($5.71)
CAGIWIRU Compressed Air Duster: was $24.99 now $19.28 at Amazon

This device is equipped with a slightly varied set of accessories designed for cleaning your PC or keyboard. It features rechargeable capability via USB Type-C, includes two different nozzles and three brushes, and operates at a maximum speed of 150,000 RPM.

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Wolfbox MF60
Save 39% ($19.60)
Wolfbox MF60: was $49.99 now $30.39 at Amazon

Wolfbox's rechargeable compressed air duster has a 110,000 RPM motor, three speed settings, and five nozzles for cleaning. It has two 2,2500 mAh batteries that charge in three and a half hours.

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Wolfbox MF100
Save 34% ($30.16)
Wolfbox MF100: was $89.99 now $59.83 at Amazon

This compact air duster is capable of moving air at velocities of up to 45 m/s, powered by a turbofan operating at 150,000 RPM. It features a rechargeable battery that provides a usage time of up to 100 minutes and supports charging via USB Type-C. The MF100 is equipped with five nozzles and two brush tools to facilitate the cleaning of your PC equipment.

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Fresmol Compressed Air Duster
Save 39% ($15.65)
Fresmol Compressed Air Duster: was $39.99 now $24.34 at Amazon

This air duster features three adjustable gear modes up to 100,000 RPM. It also has a smart LED display to show the active mode, plus an LED light for working in dark places.

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Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.