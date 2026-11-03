Hands-on with the DockCase Mount Ling 2 Pro — handheld dock with a built-in capture card and space for up to 4TB of NVMe storage

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Mount Ling 2 Pro offers a lot of flexibility for a gaming dock.

DockCase Mount Ling 2 Pro
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
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DockCase is no stranger to Kickstarting unique SSD enclosures and docks, with the company’s Visual Smart M.2 enclosure making its way onto our list of the best SSD enclosures. The Mount Ling 2 Pro, however, is gunning for a spot among the best USB-C docks. It’s a dock for handhelds like the Steam Deck and Switch 2, an external enclosure for an NVMe SSD, and a game capture device, all packaged up in a dock that can show off your handheld and expand your port selection.

There are two versions of the dock: the standard Mount Ling 2 and the Pro version. The only difference between them is the internal capture card. The base version is $109 via an early bird deal while the Kickstarter gets underway, and the Pro version is $149. They’ll be priced at $199 and $249, respectively, after the early deals are gone.

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Jake Roach
Jake Roach
Senior Analyst, CPUs

Jake Roach is the Senior CPU Analyst at Tom’s Hardware, writing reviews, news, and features about the latest consumer and workstation processors.