Mac Mini docks add more ports and storage — get more out of your headless server, AI machine, or Apple workstation

Whether you're one of the many people who rushed on the M4 Mac Mini this year or grabbed the M6 or M5 Pro Mac Mini that released last month, you're bound to eventually want to consider more storage, more ports, or both.



You can't upgrade the storage (it's soldered on the M6, and on M4 you need specialty NAND that will void the warranty and isn't easy to come by), so using external storage is all there is. And while the Mac Mini is fairly generous with five USB-C ports, there are no legacy USB-A ports or an SD Card slot like on the Mac Studio .

For Prime Day , there are a handful of docks specifically designed for Apple's Mac Mini that will give you more ports, including options with SSD slots to allow for more storage in a compact footprint. Keep in mind these won't work in older Mac Minis, which had a different chassis.

In general, some Mac users love these docks, while others have suggested that placing them underneath a Mini can block the Wi-Fi signal. That's something to consider if you're not plugging into Ethernet.

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While there are lots of specialized docks for the Mac Mini, you don't need that. If you're willing to use any standard, rectangular USB-C or Thunderbolt dock, which can offer the same advantages, just not in a bespoke shape.

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