Mac Mini docks add more ports and storage — get more out of your headless server, AI machine, or Apple workstation

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Custom-molded Mac Mini docks fit right under your new mini desktop.

Satechi Mac Mini dock under a monitor.
(Image credit: Satechi)

Whether you're one of the many people who rushed on the M4 Mac Mini this year or grabbed the M6 or M5 Pro Mac Mini that released last month, you're bound to eventually want to consider more storage, more ports, or both.

You can't upgrade the storage (it's soldered on the M6, and on M4 you need specialty NAND that will void the warranty and isn't easy to come by), so using external storage is all there is. And while the Mac Mini is fairly generous with five USB-C ports, there are no legacy USB-A ports or an SD Card slot like on the Mac Studio.

For Prime Day, there are a handful of docks specifically designed for Apple's Mac Mini that will give you more ports, including options with SSD slots to allow for more storage in a compact footprint. Keep in mind these won't work in older Mac Minis, which had a different chassis.

Satechi Mac Mini M6-M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure
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Satechi Mac Mini M6-M4 Stand & Hub with SSD Enclosure: was $99.99 now $69.99 at Amazon

This Satechi dock has front-facing USB-A ports, an SD card slot, room to reach the Mac Mini's power button, and an SSD enclosure for extra storage.

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UGreen Mac Mini Dock & Stand with NVMe SSD Enclosure for M6/M5 Pro/M4
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UGreen Mac Mini Dock & Stand with NVMe SSD Enclosure for M6/M5 Pro/M4: was $62.99 now $49.99 at Amazon

This dock has a mix of USB-A and USB-C ports on the back, along with two USB-A ports and both SD and microSD card slots on the front. They're not the fastest ports at 10Gbps, but it's cheap and also has an NVMe SSD enclosure.

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Acasis Mac Mini Dock & Hub with 2-Bay NVMe SSD Enclosure for M6/M4/M4 Pro
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Acasis Mac Mini Dock & Hub with 2-Bay NVMe SSD Enclosure for M6/M4/M4 Pro: was $99.99 now $84.99 at Amazon

Acasis's dock has ports on three sides, but what's most interesting about it is that it has support for 2 NVMe SSDs for up to 16TB of internal storage. They won't be at their fastest over the 40GBps cable, but should be fine for making backups and other scheduled tasks. This dock also includes a 65W power brick.

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UGreen Revodok NVMe 10-in-1 Docking Station
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UGreen Revodok NVMe 10-in-1 Docking Station: was $79.99 now $56.99 at Amazon

A more traditional dock. The Revodok doesn't fit a Mac Mini on top of it, but it can be paired with any mini PC or laptop that you like.]

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Andrew E. Freedman
Andrew E. Freedman
Senior Editor

Andrew E. Freedman is a senior editor at Tom's Hardware focusing on laptops, desktops and gaming. He also keeps up with the latest news. A lover of all things gaming and tech, his previous work has shown up in Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Kotaku, PCMag and Complex, among others. Follow him on Threads @FreedmanAE and BlueSky @andrewfreedman.net. You can send him tips on Signal: andrewfreedman.01