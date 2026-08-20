Physical media nostalgia sees fundraisers flock to Blu-Ray Kickstarter — drive with 9-in-1 dock achieves 160x funding goal halfway through campaign

A Blu-ray drive has got tech fans excited over on Kickstarter. This project has hit 160x the initial (but low) funding goal just halfway through the campaign. The device that has caught plenty of eyeballs and pledges is the BluHub: 9-in-1 Blu-ray Hub for Memories, Ports & Storage, to give it its full, overly long title. We’ll just call it the BluHub from now. Why is it so popular? We think the combination of a USB-attached Blu-ray read/write drive (also DVD and CD compatible, of course) plus extensive docking abilities looks quite attractive. Its ‘super early bird’ price of $59 is not frightening either. But the cherry on top here may be the BluHub’s unique ‘grand piano styling.’

As a 9-in-1 device, there are a lot of specs to work through. So we’ve made a table to set out the capabilities of the BluHub as clearly and succinctly as possible.

Swipe to scroll horizontally BluHub specifications Optical Drive Blu‑ray / DVD / CD read & write, 6x Blu‑ray burning speed Disc Handling Standard disc tray plus ‘piano‑lid’ spare disc holder USB Ports 4× USB‑A (USB 3.0) Card Readers SD and microSD slots, read speeds 160 MB/s+ Host Connectivity Dual connectors: USB‑A and USB‑C Data Rate (Host Link) USB 3.2 Gen 2, up to 10 Gbps Power USB bus‑powered (no external PSU required) Compatibility Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, and mobile OTG Chassis Material Aluminum Dimensions 165 x 160 x 34mm (6.5 x 6.3 x 1.34-inches) Weight 409g (14.4oz)

When I first saw this device, I naturally thought the optic disc exposed when the 'piano lid' was propped open was the one accessed by the computer. That rekindled my memories of owning an original PlayStation back in the day. However, that top tray is just a spare disc holder. The actual disc you will be reading / writing is inserted via a tray that pops out of the side, like from a slimline laptop drive of old. The device maker describes this as a “one in use, one on display dual-disc experience.” Might we suggest you keep a high-brow movie classic in the top display holder, like Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975), while in the drive you can secret away your guilty pleasure of the day, something like Con Air (1997).

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From the look of it and the specs, the BluHub seems like a reasonable choice for a flexible hub that can handle most of the optical discs you have in your collection. Of course, we’d recommend waiting for a review to make sure capability and quality promises live up to expectations. However, the crunch is that this drive is being offered to Kickstarter backers from $59. Very sensible folks who wait for retail availability and expert reviews are warned that it will subsequently cost from $129. The first batches of drives are expected to ship to backers starting November 2026, if all goes to plan. U.S. shipping for one drive is $6 or $7 to ROW.

Our customary crowdfunder disclaimer applies. Remember that crowdfunding a project is not a guarantee of receiving a finished product. Backing a crowdfunded project is akin to an investment; you believe in the project and want it to succeed. You are not purchasing a retail product.

Some reckon it is a good time to grab a Blu-ray drive such as this, with industry big hitters like Sony and LG showing signs of pulling back from this market. Media makers are also thinning out. There are plenty of alternatives to this BluHub already on the market though. For lesser-known Chinese Blu-ray read/write drives, a price of around $70 seems to be the going rate on Amazon.com. A drive from a well-known brand like Asus or LG will cost much more. The cheapest portable Asus Blu-ray rewriter we saw today is being sold for $159.

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