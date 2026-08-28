Save a ridiculous 76% on this 7-in-1 Hyper Dual Monitor Thunderbolt 4 Dock — just $24 buys a dual 4K60Hz HyperDrive docking station for pennies on the dollar

The portability of a laptop is nice, but it’s not without drawbacks. I often find myself wanting more from their generally tiny screens and more connectivity than my laptop offers, especially for heavy multitasking. Even writing a simple deals post like this requires multiple windows to be open, and my 14-inch 2560x1440 work laptop doesn't offer enough screen real estate to work efficiently. An extra monitor or two is great for viewing multiple things (for me, browser tabs) at once without using ‘Alt+Tab’ to move around between active applications on your desktop. This $99.99 docking station costs only $24.29 with Woot using promo code WOOTDOCK ($29.99 without); it’s a whopping $77 (76%) off and is the best deal you’ll find on a name-brand 7-in-1 docking station this side of a Prime Day.

Starting with video output, this tiny little device offers a single HDMI 2.0 output good for 4K60Hz, along with a DisplayPort 1.4 port for up to 8K30Hz output. In other words, you can run two 4K60Hz monitors or a single 8K30Hz display, either dramatically increasing your screen real estate from a single, generally small, native laptop monitor. In addition to video output, it supports up to 60W USB-C PD, so you can also quickly charge your host device when connected to an external charger.

It’s not all about the video with docking stations, though. You get additional connectivity, including two USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) Type-A ports and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. It also offers a 1 GbE port so you can connect your laptop to a wired local network or the internet for faster speeds, lower latency, a more stable connection, and increased security over Wi-Fi. The HyperDrive dock connects to your MacBook Pro/Air, iPad Pro/Air, Windows, or ChromeOS device via a Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gbps) connection for ultra-fast data and file transfers.

With a price of $24.29 after using the promo code WOOTDOCK at checkout, you’re not going to find another name-brand dock at a better price. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find any Thunderbolt 4 dock at this price that offers the port count and high-res video support. Deals at Woot.com don’t last long, so if you’re even thinking about buying a dock for your laptop, jump on this deal now before it disappears.